Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley makes consistency call for Queen’s Park visit

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley has urged his side to keep showing the consistency which has got them to the top of League One.

The Aberdeen side have been established leaders of the division and hold a seven-point lead with 12 games to go.

They play host to Queen’s Park this weekend, who were the early pace-setters in the third-tier before slipping out of the title race.

Cove are on an unbeaten run stretching back to October, having not tasted defeat since a 4-2 reverse against East Fife.

For Hartley, staying clear of any potential drama in the run-in to the season would be just the ticket.

He said: “You have to show consistency if you want to be up the top end of the table and we’ve certainly done that. We have to keep that going and keep the run going.

“There could be some twists in the next few months. We want to go out and win every game, that’s for sure.

“It’s the position you want to be in. Sometimes it’s easy getting there – the hardest thing is to stay there.

“Would we rather be where we are? Of course. It’s difficult to chase. But we won’t get far ahead of ourselves. We can’t, there’s too many important games to come.”

The Spiders are the only team in the division Cove have yet to beat this season, having lost at Firhill at the start of the season and drawn 3-3 at the Balmoral Stadium in October.

This fixture was originally due to take place at Firhill, but due to Partick Thistle being in Scottish Cup action this weekend against Dundee United, the venues were reversed.

Hartley added: “They’ve not won a lot of games – they’ve drawn a lot – but they’re a good team. They’ve got a lot of good players and have a good way of playing.

“I watched their game against Dumbarton the other night and, even though Dumbarton could have got something, they’ve got a lot of good technical players.

“At the start of the season they were the team everyone was trying to catch. I think we were six or eight points behind them at one stage.

“We’ve shown how far we’ve come as a team. Every team has got something to play for between now and the end of the season. We have to be at our best again.”

Shay Logan is the only absentee for Cove today against Queen’s Park.