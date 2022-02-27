Alloa 2-2 Cove Rangers: League One leaders come from two goals down to earn a point

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

League One leaders Cove Rangers fought back from two goals down to extend their unbeaten league run to 17 games.

The Balmoral Stadium side remain five points clear at the top thanks to late goals from Ola Adeyemo and Rory McAllister.

Cove boss Paul Hartley, whose side host Queen of the South in the semi-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday night, said: “I always take responsibility for the team set, so we managed to change the system today, and we got back into the game.

“In the first half, and we had some chances, and I felt we should not sit back, but we should have a go at Alloa.

“The sending off in the second half changed the game, and we just went for it by bringing on as many attacking players as we could.

“I said at half time we would be delighted with a point and we scored twice late on in the game to get the point.

“Alloa were set up well and came at us, but we fought back to take the point and extend our unbeaten run in the league.”

Alloa got off to a dream start in the sixth minute when Andy Graham fired home a Mouhamed Niang cross and from close range.

The Wasps continued to press the Cove defence for a second goal which arrived in the 19th minute when Steven Boyd lashed home a right-foot shot from the centre of the box with Connor Sammon providing the assist with a cross from the right.

🗣 Paul Hartley shared his thoughts following this afternoon’s draw with Alloa Listen here 👇 pic.twitter.com/i9LXI2Eatp — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) February 26, 2022

At the start of the second half, Cove had the Alloa defence under pressure, with shots from Fraser Fyvie and Jamie Masson going wide.

The course of the game changed in the 67th minute when Alloa substitute Jon Robertson, who had only been on the field for five minutes, was sent off by referee Peter Stuart following a foul on Iain Vigurs.

Cove used their numerical advantage to score two goals within five minutes.

Adeyemo headed home the first from close range after 82 minutes before Rory McAllister nodded the ball home five minutes later to earn his side a point.

McAllister, who has scored five goals in three matches this season against Alloa, said: “We did not play particularly well in the first half, but we dominated the second half.

“The red card did change things and we took advantage of Alloa being down to ten men.

“We got the two goals our level of play deserved and we could have gone on to win the match.”