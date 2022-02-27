Alloa 2-2 Cove Rangers: League One leaders come from two goals down to earn a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Alloa 2-2 Cove Rangers: League One leaders come from two goals down to earn a point

By Reporter
February 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.

League One leaders Cove Rangers fought back from two goals down to extend their unbeaten league run to 17 games.

The Balmoral Stadium side remain five points clear at the top thanks to late goals from Ola Adeyemo and Rory McAllister.

Cove boss Paul Hartley, whose side host Queen of the South in the semi-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday night,  said: “I always take responsibility for the team set, so we managed to change the system today, and we got back into the game.

“In the first half, and we had some chances, and I felt we should not sit back, but we should have a go at Alloa.

“The sending off in the second half changed the game, and we just went for it by bringing on as many attacking players as we could.

“I said at half time we would be delighted with a point and we scored twice late on in the game to get the point.

“Alloa were set up well and came at us, but we fought back to take the point and extend our unbeaten run in the league.”

Cove Rangers forward Ola Adeyemo.
Cove Rangers forward Ola Adeyemo was on target.

Alloa got off to a dream start in the sixth minute when Andy Graham fired home a Mouhamed Niang cross and from close range.

The Wasps continued to press the Cove defence for a second goal which arrived in the 19th minute when Steven Boyd lashed home a right-foot shot from the centre of the box with Connor Sammon providing the assist with a cross from the right.

At the start of the second half, Cove had the Alloa defence under pressure, with shots from Fraser Fyvie and Jamie Masson going wide.

The course of the game changed in the 67th minute when Alloa substitute Jon Robertson, who had only been on the field for five minutes, was sent off by referee Peter Stuart following a  foul on Iain Vigurs.

Cove used their numerical advantage to score two goals within five minutes.

Adeyemo headed home the first from close range after 82 minutes before Rory McAllister nodded the ball home five minutes later to earn his side a point.

McAllister, who has scored five goals in three matches this season against Alloa, said: “We did not play particularly well in the first half, but we dominated the second half.

“The red card did change things and we took advantage of Alloa being down to ten men.

“We got the two goals our level of play deserved and we could have gone on to win the match.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]