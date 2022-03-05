Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hopes for fan backing in promotion push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hopes fan backing will help see them through the crucial nine remaining games in League One.

The league-leaders have four of their final nine games at home, starting with derby rivals Peterhead today, and Hartley is optimistic Cove fans will continue to turn out in their numbers.

They hold a five-point advantage at the top of the division from Airdrieonians, who they go to on March 26.

Cove also have home games against Clyde, Alloa and Dumbarton and, given their imperious home form, these games could prove crucial to their title hopes.

Hartley said: “I think we nearly a thousand at the last game (against Peterhead), so we would love to get a big turnout.

“We’ve got four home games left and we want to get as many fans in as we can. They will be vital to give us the support we need.

“If you’re team is at the top of the league, as a fan you should enjoy that. I think they get good value for money when they come to watch us. We play a style that we think is pleasing on the eye.

“This is the end of the table you want to be involved in. If you’re at the bottom end then it becomes stressful. We’re enjoying it, where we are now.

“There’s so much hard work still to be done over the next eight or nine weeks. I think it’s enjoyable. There’s always a pressure to win games and this is why we’re in the game.”

Cove have won all three games against Peterhead in League One this season, triumphing 3-0 at the Balmoral Stadium in November and winning both games at Balmoor 1-0.

Hartley added: “Every game has been tough against them. They’ve got a lot of energy in their team, a lot of young players.

“Jim (McInally) has got them really organised and they’ve had a couple of good results recently. They drew away to Falkirk and probably should have won that.

“It’ll be the same as we always face against Peterhead: a hard game.”

Hartley reckons there will be no hangover for Cove from their midweek defeat in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final.

He added: “If we hadn’t played well the other night then I would have been disappointed. The way the played, we were excellent at times.

“But it happens throughout your career. Football is never plain-sailing and you can’t win all the time. Forget it, it’s gone. The next game is the most important one for us.”

Shay Logan and Ryan Strachan will be out, but Harry Milne and Kai Fotheringham return to the squad.