Cove Rangers thump Peterhead 5-2 with Mitch Megginson and Harry Milne at the double

Cove Rangers delivered an emphatic performance in the final north-east derby of the season as they swept aside Peterhead 5-2.

Braces from Mitch Megginson and Harry Milne came after a Rory McAllister penalty, with Hamish Ritchie and Russell McLean finding the net for the visitors.

It means Cove have beaten the Blue Toon in all four league games this season and maintain a five-point advantage at the top of League One.

Peterhead remain in eighth and have now shipped 11 goals in their last four games.

Cove made two changes from the defeat against Queen of the South, with Harry Milne and Stuart McKenzie in for Robbie Leitch and Kyle Gourlay. Peterhead also made two switches, with Owen Cairns and Jack Brown replacing Flynn Duffy and Niah Payne.

Peterhead were outplayed the last time they came to the Balmoral Stadium and endured a nightmare start this time around.

They trailed after eight minutes, with referee Gavin Duncan awarding Cove a penalty for a foul by Scott Brown on Milne. McAllister rolled home the spot-kick.

Cove extended their advantage two minutes later, as Megginson benefitted from hesitancy by goalkeeper Brett Long to round him and score.

The Blue Toon needed a response and got one. Ritchie, who scored twice in the win over Dumbarton a week ago, checked back inside on his right foot and curled a delightful shot past McKenzie from just inside the area.

But the two-goal advantage was restored on 21 minutes as Long parried Milne’s cross into Megginson’s path, who was able to turn home.

Even if the goals dried up before the break, the tempo of the game did not wane. Cove’s press was causing Peterhead issues at the back while Grant Savoury was trying his utmost to get the Blue Toon back in the contest.

Milne was proving increasingly difficult for the visitors to deal with and almost teed up a Cove fourth before the break, with his pass jabbed wide by McAllister.

The second half was less than 90 seconds old when Milne got his name on the scoresheet, tapping in from Blair Yule’s pass.

Peterhead moved the ball reasonably well but their fragility at the back allowed Cove to keep creating chances. Mark Reynolds blazed one over from the edge of the box, Connor Scully got too much on an attempted lob and Milne flashed a shot just past the far post.

Jim McInally’s side did not shrink from the game and still kept Cove honest, however the gulf between the two teams was clearly evident.

Milne did get a second goal with 15 minutes to go as he brought down Megginson’s cross and rolled it into the bottom corner.

Peterhead got a consolation goal through McLean, as he charged down a McKenzie clearance, but Cove in the end were clear winners.