Harry Milne focused on Cove Rangers’ title bid, rather than his own future

By Jamie Durent
March 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne.
Harry Milne is fully focused on Cove Rangers’ bid for the League One title, rather than where his future lies.

Milne was instrumental in the 5-2 win over Peterhead on Saturday, scoring twice and having a hand in two other goals.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said after the game that one thing they could not offer at the minute was full-time football, with his Blue Toon counterpart Jim McInally adding he could see why Premiership clubs were looking at Milne.

For the man himself, the goal is simply to help Cove reach their ambition of promotion.

“I’m not really thinking about that just now,” said Milne. “This club has never been in the position it’s in at this level before.

“First and foremost the players are focused on the job at hand, which is going and grabbing this league.

“It’s in our hands. We won’t get carried away – we’ve seen teams throw away bigger leads than this – but if we play the best we can in all our games then we’ll lift the trophy at the end.

“It’s eight to go now. We don’t have to look at the other scores if we keep winning. The next five or six games are massive.”

Milne came close to a hat-trick in the win on Saturday afternoon and believes he is thriving in the freedom given to him by Cove’s three-at-the-back system.

“I really enjoy it,” said Milne. “On Saturday I hardly played in my own half. We pushed them quite far back and when they did push up, we found space in behind and got joy there a couple of times.

“I usually have quite a good game against Peterhead so I felt I was going to play quite well. I’ve been getting a few good goalscoring opportunities in the last few weeks without benefitting, so it’s nice to get a couple.

“We had plenty of chances and it was a really good performance from the lads. Overall, we can’t really complain.”

