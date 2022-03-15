Ross Graham: Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley delighted for his former defender after Scotland Under-21s call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross Graham: Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley delighted for his former defender after Scotland Under-21s call-up

By Jamie Durent
March 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 15, 2022, 7:23 am
Ross Graham in Betfred Cup action for Cove Rangers against Hibernian.
After his loan spell with Cove Rangers, Paul Hartley was confident Ross Graham could break into the Dundee United first-team.

Graham has been a revelation in the second half of the season for United, making himself a mainstay of the defence at Tannadice.

After overcoming a tumultuous early-season loan at Dunfermline, Graham scored in the 3-3 draw with Rangers and last week earned a maiden call-up to the Scotland under-21 squad for their March internationals.

Hartley got to work with Graham at close quarters last season. The centre-half played 24 times for Cove and helped them to the League One play-offs, where they lost out in the semi-finals.

There was enough talent there for Hartley to back him for a breakthrough into Premiership football under Tam Courts.

Ross Graham celebrates scoring for Dundee United against Rangers
“He’s done really well. He had a difficult spell at Dunfermline where it didn’t pan out so well, but he was great for us,” said the former Dundee boss, who has Cove top of League One this campaign.

“I always thought he could play in their team. He’s got great size and a great left foot. He’s aggressive.

“You need that wee break to get put in. I’ve seen a couple of his games and he’s done really well. I’m delighted for him.”

Graham set himself a target of getting into the first-team after leaving Cove last summer, a task which has been accomplished.

He is also evidence of a strong relationship between United and Cove, with Declan Glass, Matty Smith and Archie Meekison all having loan spells at the Balmoral Stadium previously and Kai Fotheringham joining this year.

Graham will join up with Scot Gemmill’s squad alongside Dundee’s Zak Rudden and Aberdeen pair Calvin Ramsay and Connor Barron, for games against Turkey and Kazakhstan on March 25 and 29 respectively.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Graham’s first taste of senior football came with another north side in Elgin City, playing eight times in early-2020 before Covid curtailed that season.

Then came the impressive loan spell with Cove, which earned him a new three-year deal at United last summer.

His time with the struggling Pars did not go to plan, but it highlights the ups and downs of the loan market.

“The loan system can work both ways,” added Hartley. “It’s all about getting experience – what did you do well, what mistakes did you make, what can you do better.

“It’s a different environment with different pressures.”

