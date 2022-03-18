Morgyn Neill lifts lid on adaption process after joining Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Morgyn Neill lifts lid on adaption process after joining Cove Rangers

By Jamie Durent
March 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill challenges Peterhead's Grant Savoury
By his own admission, Morgyn Neill came to Cove Rangers from Dumbarton last summer as an “old school defender”.

Upon signing in June 2021, he described himself as someone who would “put my head through a brick wall.” It did not seem like a prototypical Cove player.

But over the course of the season Neill has adapted and improved with the ball at his feet. It is a pre-requisite for a Paul Hartley side to be able to play out from the back and Neill has become more comfortable as a ball-player from defence.

“Joining Cove, I had to adapt to the way they play football,” said Neill. “Going into a lot of games we expect to have a lot of the ball and I have adjusted well to it.

“I feel I’ve brought a bit of old-school defending to the team. I feel I’ve progressed (with the ball at his feet) but that’s not just down to me; that’s down to players round about me that help me.

Leighton McIntosh is congratulated by Cove Rangers team-mates Fraser Fyvie and Morgyn Neill
“It makes a difference with better players. When you’ve got guys like Iain Vigurs, Fraser Fyvie, Blair Yule and Connor Scully, you can give them the ball all day long when they’ve got a man right behind. They’re that comfortable on the ball, it helps you.

“I always believed I could do it but maybe at previous clubs, you’re not dominating the ball and the parks you’re playing on doesn’t help the situation.”

Neill’s physical stature is something Cove have tried to utilise too, with the former Stenhousemuir and Livingston centre-back taking pride in being a threat to opponents in an attacking sense.

“I’ve chipped in with some important goals and I take pride in that,” he added. “I’m a threat in the air.

“We work on set-pieces a lot. Every Thursday we try to find combinations to work on and execute on a Saturday.”

Neill has been an ever-present in Cove’s remarkable run, which has seen them remain unbeaten in the league since October.

They were victorious last time out against Clyde and are five points clear at the top of League One, with seven games remaining.

Cove head to Montrose tomorrow trying to extend that run. While Neill set his sights on the title at the start of the season, he will not be getting ahead of himself.

“When you’re on a run like we’re on, teams will be thinking ‘can we be the team that ends their run’,” said Neill. “All we can do is keep doing what we’re doing and hopefully the result is positive at the final whistle.

“There’s not really anybody on the team who gets carried away and it’s the same with the coaching staff. They try to be positive but level-headed.

“It’s not easy. We’ve had injuries and Covid and I don’t think there’s been many games where we’ve had a full squad to pick from.

“But I believe it doesn’t dent our team if we have to make changes. People that maybe have not played are just as good as the ones on the park.”

Saturday is also the start of a run of four away games for Cove, with title-challengers Airdrieonians next weekend followed by Queen’s Park and Falkirk.

“They are the games you want to be involved in,” added Neill. “They are top-of-the-table clashes where everyone has something to play for.”

