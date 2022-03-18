Richard Gordon: Four consecutive away clashes with rivals means Cove Rangers’ title run-in promises thrills

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With just seven games left and a five-point advantage at the top of League One, Cove Rangers are entering what will be a decisive four-week spell in their bid to clinch a second SPFL title in three seasons.

Montrose have put in a strong challenge, but they are too far back to secure automatic promotion; it is now a straight head-to-head battle with Airdrieonians for Paul Hartley’s team.

Five of Cove’s remaining matches are away from home and, in a bizarre twist of the fixture list, their next four are on the road against their nearest competitors.

Today’s short trip to Links Park is followed by the big one against Airdrie in a week’s time. Thereafter there’s a Sunday showdown with Queen’s Park at Firhill and a visit to the Falkirk Stadium seven days later.

If the Balmoral side can extend their phenomenal 19-game unbeaten run through that challenging period, they should be on the verge of realising their dream of second tier football.

Much will depend on what Airdrieonians do during that time – the Diamonds play Queen’s Park today and also have a trip to Montrose on the horizon – but if Cove can pick up at least a draw at the Penny Cars Stadium next week, that should be enough to give them a bit of breathing space for the run-in.

It has been an astonishing season for the club.

They have suffered just three defeats so far and have scored in all but three of their league games, two of those resulting in 0-0 draws.

The home record has again been outstanding, with no losses, and they are by some distance the top scorers in the division. while only Montrose have a better defensive record.

There has been investment, they have tremendous support from main sponsor Terry Cobban and ACE, and chairman Keith Moorhouse and his board have worked incredibly hard to get the club to where it is.

They clearly have advantages over some of their rivals, but by no means all of them, and having a bit of money to spend is no guarantee of success.

What does help is using that cash wisely and employing the right people on and off the pitch. Cove have clearly done just that.

When Paul Hartley was announced as the new manager in 2019 there were a few eyebrows raised.

For many, it seemed like a big drop down for a young boss with a decent record. But he was looking to rehabilitate after a wounding time at Falkirk and, given his family connection, knew all about the ambition and vision at the Balmoral.

Under the former Scotland midfielder, they romped to the League Two championship, lost out in the play-offs in heart-breaking fashion 12 months later, and have rallied to put together an incredible campaign this time round.

His achievements will have been noted elsewhere, but I get the impression it would take something special to pique his interest, particularly if he enjoys the conclusion all are hoping for.

They are almost there, but nothing will be taken for granted. Everyone at Cove will do what they have always done, keep their heads down and do their talking on the pitch.

It promises to be a thrilling, and I hope successful, few weeks.

Bid to salvage hugely disappointing campaign looks a long shot for Aberdeen

It is crunch time for the Dons in their bid to make the top six and then to push on to try to snatch a European place.

Right now, you would have to say it looks a long shot, Aberdeen are certainly the outsiders of the seven teams battling for three slots.

And that congestion above them – six sides separated by a single point – is what will probably count against Jim Goodwin’s men irrespective of what they do in the next three games.

They will definitely have to pick up a maximum return from the encounters with Hibernian, Dundee and Ross County if they are to have any chance. Even achieving that looks a tall order given they’ve only won three in a row once before this season.

What does work in their favour is the number of head-to-heads between the rivals, but the results are all going to have to go the Dons way if they are to salvage anything from this hugely disappointing campaign.