Cove Rangers: The best goals of their 2021-22 League One title push

By Jamie Durent
April 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 11:27 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie celebrates scoring against Montrose
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie celebrates scoring against Montrose

Cove Rangers have secured promotion to the Championship and along the way, scored some pretty special goals.

Paul Hartley takes great pride in the style of football at Cove, which has been built up over the course of three years.

It has helped create some pretty memorable goals and below is a collection of some of the best from their League One title-winning season.

Rory McAllister v Montrose, September 11

Rory McAllister went on a goalscoring tear at the start of the season, earning the October player of the month award in the process.

Against Montrose he finished off a wonderful team move with a crashing finish off the underside of the crossbar.

Mitch Megginson v Queen’s Park, October 30

This game was certainly one for the neutrals as two of the league’s top sides went head-to-head.

Mitch Megginson got on the end of a splendid team move here to level the scores at 2-2.

Fraser Fyvie v Queen of the South, December 7

Having drawn 2-2 in a pulsating tie in Aberdeen, Cove headed to Dumfries full of confidence that they could knock out the Championship.

They did just that, triumphing 3-0 and this spectacular strike from Fraser Fyvie set them on their way.

Morgyn Neill v Falkirk, December 11

The big centre-half is an established threat at set-pieces but few would expect him to be a goal threat from 30 yards.

You can factor the Falkirk defence into that equation to, as they stood off him and could only watch as the Cove defender picked out the top-corner from 30 yards.

Iain Vigurs v Clyde, January 8

A game that epitomised the old mantra of getting three points while not at your best.

Cove had scrapped away all afternoon at Broadwood for little reward, until Iain Vigurs’ piece of quality earned them a vital victory.

Harry Milne v Airdrieonians, February 5

A goal which evidenced what Cove are all about. A tidy passing move from the back capped off with a great driving run and finish from Harry Milne.

Fraser Fyvie v Clyde, March 12

With Cove down to 10 men early following Harry Milne’s dubious red card, there was potential for a surprise at the Balmoral Stadium.

Fyvie’s ninth goal of the season, a well-taken strike from the edge of the box, ensured they went into the break ahead in a game they went on to win 4-1.

Fraser Fyvie v Airdrieonians, March 26

You might be detecting a theme here with Fraser Fyvie and important goals.

This one was arguably the most decisive, coming in stoppage-time against title-rivals Airdrieonians when it appeared Cove were heading for defeat.

Then Fyvie intervened. And how. An outstanding strike sparked wild celebrations on the touchline.

