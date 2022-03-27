Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley pledges to keep fighting until season’s end after dramatic draw with Airdrieonians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley pledges to keep fighting until season’s end after dramatic draw with Airdrieonians

By Jamie Durent
March 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Paul Hartley says Cove Rangers will keep fighting to the end of the season after grabbing a last-gasp draw against title-rivals Airdrieonians.

Fraser Fyvie’s sensational stoppage-time volley keeps the gap at the top of League One to five points, when it appeared Cove were heading for defeat.

Cove maintain the strong position they are in with five games remaining and the late point at the Excelsior Stadium puts them in a far healthier position than what it could have been.

Hartley said: “Both teams have been on unbelievable runs. When you’re at the top end of the table you’ve got to fight for every point and find a way if you’re not playing well on the day.

“It’s got an interesting end to the season. We’ll keep fighting for every point towards the end of the season.

“I just think it was a massive point for us. We play next Sunday and Airdrie play next Saturday – that could have really turned the tide.

“We know every game is going to be so tough between now and the end of the season. We’ll not take anything for granted. We’ll take it a game at a time and we said to the lads it’s definitely five cup finals.”

Gabby McGill had put Airdrieonians ahead in the first minute and Cove were not at their best in warm conditions.

A raucous crowd take in the game between the league’s most consistent sides and Cove got their moment in the sun in stoppage-time.

Hartley added: “The game was going away from us and our quality wasn’t quite there. We knew we had to match Airdrie and fight because they commit teams in the first period of the game.

“We were done in the first minute after a poor bit of play from us. We got a wee bit of control and in the second half we felt we could control it a bit more.

“When you ask for a bit of quality Fraser steps up with an unbelievable finish. I’d turn my back because I felt it was one of those days where it wasn’t going for us.

“We’d thrown balls into the box, they’d defended well. It’s a magnificent finish and we had to celebrate together.”

