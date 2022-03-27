Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley pledges to keep fighting until season’s end after dramatic draw with Airdrieonians

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Hartley says Cove Rangers will keep fighting to the end of the season after grabbing a last-gasp draw against title-rivals Airdrieonians.

Fraser Fyvie’s sensational stoppage-time volley keeps the gap at the top of League One to five points, when it appeared Cove were heading for defeat.

Cove maintain the strong position they are in with five games remaining and the late point at the Excelsior Stadium puts them in a far healthier position than what it could have been.

Hartley said: “Both teams have been on unbelievable runs. When you’re at the top end of the table you’ve got to fight for every point and find a way if you’re not playing well on the day.

“It’s got an interesting end to the season. We’ll keep fighting for every point towards the end of the season.

90' | AFC 1-1 CRFC GGGOOOOOOOAAALLLLLLLL!!!!!!!! WHAT A STRIKE FRASER FYVIE!!!!!!!#CRFCLive pic.twitter.com/swibFdFeCC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) March 26, 2022

“I just think it was a massive point for us. We play next Sunday and Airdrie play next Saturday – that could have really turned the tide.

“We know every game is going to be so tough between now and the end of the season. We’ll not take anything for granted. We’ll take it a game at a time and we said to the lads it’s definitely five cup finals.”

Gabby McGill had put Airdrieonians ahead in the first minute and Cove were not at their best in warm conditions.

A raucous crowd take in the game between the league’s most consistent sides and Cove got their moment in the sun in stoppage-time.

Hartley added: “The game was going away from us and our quality wasn’t quite there. We knew we had to match Airdrie and fight because they commit teams in the first period of the game.

“We were done in the first minute after a poor bit of play from us. We got a wee bit of control and in the second half we felt we could control it a bit more.

“When you ask for a bit of quality Fraser steps up with an unbelievable finish. I’d turn my back because I felt it was one of those days where it wasn’t going for us.

“We’d thrown balls into the box, they’d defended well. It’s a magnificent finish and we had to celebrate together.”