Cove Rangers goal hero Fraser Fyvie predicts League One title race to go to the death

Fraser Fyvie insists the League One title race is not over despite his spectacular late volley keeping Cove Rangers five clear of Airdrieonians.

Cove’s 20-game unbeaten run looked to be coming to an end thanks to Gabby McGill’s early goal, only for Fyvie deep into stoppage-time to send a volley crashing into the net.

It sparked wild celebrations on the Cove sidelines and understandably so, given its importance in the context of their season.

The gap at the top of League One had been heading towards two points prior to Fyvie’s intervention. But the gap remains as it was with five games to go.

“I think we’ve taken a big step to keep it to five points,” said Fyvie. “It’s important for us to keep the gap as it is.

“Going into extra-time you’re looking at it going down to two but a little bit of quality from myself, you keep it at five.

90' | AFC 1-1 CRFC GGGOOOOOOOAAALLLLLLLL!!!!!!!! WHAT A STRIKE FRASER FYVIE!!!!!!!#CRFCLive pic.twitter.com/swibFdFeCC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) March 26, 2022

“By no way is it over and done with. You can see they’re a good side, they’re organised and have got players that can hurt you. I think it goes right to the death.”

The draw extends Cove’s remarkable unbeaten record to 21 games. They have not lost since a 4-2 defeat to East Fife in October.

Fyvie also continued his impressive streak in front of goal, as he now has 11 for the season.

“It’s debatable between this one and Queen of the South (for which one was best) but I think this one was a bit more important,” he added.

“In terms of the game, I thought Airdrie were fantastic. They scored straight away and put us on the back foot.

“We were better in the second half without having cutting edge. They kept us to a minimum but we go to the death. I think we ended up playing 96 minutes.

“I’m delighted to get the goal and get the points for the team. It sat nicely up and I just thought about reversing it back across goal. I got a good connection on it and sometimes they go way over the stand and sometimes they go in.

“Thankfully this one went in and it gets us a point on the board.”

McGill had put the home side ahead after 60 seconds following Adam Frizzell’s shot, which was parried into his path by goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie.

Cove had the odd chance in the first half to drag themselves level, with Connor Scully shooting over and Harry Milne forcing a save from Max Currie.

McGill also planted a header straight at McKenzie and Callum Smith hooked a shot over from close range in what proved to be key misses for the Diamonds.

The second half was low on chances in a pulsating atmosphere at the Excelsior Stadium, with the warm weather playing its part.

Cove threw bodies forward in a bid to find the late equaliser and a half-cleared cross fell to Fyvie in stoppage-time, with the midfielder connecting sweetly with his left foot and sending the ball dipping over Currie from 25 yards.

“We’ve got players who can score goals and that’s improved over the course of the season,” added Fyvie.

“We need to keep it up over the next five games and see where we are at the end of the season. We’ll go into work on Tuesday and Thursday and look ahead to next Saturday. That’s the only way we can do it.”