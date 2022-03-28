Cove Rangers goal hero Fraser Fyvie predicts League One title race to go to the death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cove Rangers goal hero Fraser Fyvie predicts League One title race to go to the death

By Jamie Durent
March 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 28, 2022, 11:29 am
Fraser Fyvie grabbed a late leveller for Cove Rangers against Airdrieonians. Picture by Dave Cowe
Fraser Fyvie grabbed a late leveller for Cove Rangers against Airdrieonians. Picture by Dave Cowe

Fraser Fyvie insists the League One title race is not over despite his spectacular late volley keeping Cove Rangers five clear of Airdrieonians.

Cove’s 20-game unbeaten run looked to be coming to an end thanks to Gabby McGill’s early goal, only for Fyvie deep into stoppage-time to send a volley crashing into the net.

It sparked wild celebrations on the Cove sidelines and understandably so, given its importance in the context of their season.

The gap at the top of League One had been heading towards two points prior to Fyvie’s intervention. But the gap remains as it was with five games to go.

“I think we’ve taken a big step to keep it to five points,” said Fyvie. “It’s important for us to keep the gap as it is.

“Going into extra-time you’re looking at it going down to two but a little bit of quality from myself, you keep it at five.

“By no way is it over and done with. You can see they’re a good side, they’re organised and have got players that can hurt you. I think it goes right to the death.”

The draw extends Cove’s remarkable unbeaten record to 21 games. They have not lost since a 4-2 defeat to East Fife in October.

Fyvie also continued his impressive streak in front of goal, as he now has 11 for the season.

“It’s debatable between this one and Queen of the South (for which one was best) but I think this one was a bit more important,” he added.

“In terms of the game, I thought Airdrie were fantastic. They scored straight away and put us on the back foot.

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie

“We were better in the second half without having cutting edge. They kept us to a minimum but we go to the death. I think we ended up playing 96 minutes.

“I’m delighted to get the goal and get the points for the team. It sat nicely up and I just thought about reversing it back across goal. I got a good connection on it and sometimes they go way over the stand and sometimes they go in.

“Thankfully this one went in and it gets us a point on the board.”

McGill had put the home side ahead after 60 seconds following Adam Frizzell’s shot, which was parried into his path by goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie.

Cove had the odd chance in the first half to drag themselves level, with Connor Scully shooting over and Harry Milne forcing a save from Max Currie.

McGill also planted a header straight at McKenzie and Callum Smith hooked a shot over from close range in what proved to be key misses for the Diamonds.

The second half was low on chances in a pulsating atmosphere at the Excelsior Stadium, with the warm weather playing its part.

The Airdrieonians defence keep Mitch Megginson at bay
The Airdrieonians defence keep Mitch Megginson at bay

Cove threw bodies forward in a bid to find the late equaliser and a half-cleared cross fell to Fyvie in stoppage-time, with the midfielder connecting sweetly with his left foot and sending the ball dipping over Currie from 25 yards.

“We’ve got players who can score goals and that’s improved over the course of the season,” added Fyvie.

“We need to keep it up over the next five games and see where we are at the end of the season. We’ll go into work on Tuesday and Thursday and look ahead to next Saturday. That’s the only way we can do it.”

