Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers’ Paul Hartley makes it a hat-trick of League One Manager of the Month awards this season

By Ryan Cryle
April 1, 2022, 12:00 pm
Paul Hartley after being presented with the Glen's League One Manager of the Month award for March 2022.
Paul Hartley after being presented with the Glen's League One Manager of the Month award for March 2022.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley has been named Scottish League One Glen’s Manager of the Month for the third time this season.

The award for March follows a month where the Balmoral Stadium outfit stayed on the summit of League One with wins over Peterhead, Clyde and Montrose.

Their last-gasp draw at the Penny Cars Stadium against second-placed Airdrieonians last Saturday was a huge one in their pursuit of the league championship and automatic promotion, as it maintained a five-point cushion at the top of the table.

Having added to his gongs for November and December, Hartley said: “These awards are a recognition of how hard everyone at our club works as a team.

“I’m very fortunate to have an excellent coaching and backroom staff, who are tireless in their efforts to ensure the players are ready for the challenges they have to face. And all of us are grateful to have such a marvellous squad of talented and dedicated players to work with.

“They have shown outstanding professionalism to remain unbeaten for so long in what is a very competitive league, coping magnificently with the fact injuries and suspensions meant we had to change the team from one game to the next.

“The toughest part of the season is still ahead of us, but you always appreciate it when others recognise the hard work that is being done to help us compete at the top end of the table.”

Cove travel to play Queen’s Park at Firhill this weekend.

The game is scheduled for Sunday due to the Spiders’ Championship landlords Partick Thistle using the Glasgow ground on Saturday.

 

