Last-ditch Leighton McIntosh goal preserves Cove Rangers’ unbeaten run at Queen’s Park in 1-1 draw

Cove Rangers grabbed a last-gasp equaliser for the second week running as Leighton McIntosh’s header snatched a draw at Queen’s Park.

Bob McHugh’s wonder-goal had looked to have won it for the Spiders but McIntosh, off the bench in the second half, glanced in a leveller in the 93rd minute.

Cove had already seen their lead at the top cut to two points after Airdrieonians beat East Fife on Saturday but snatching an extra point at the death may make a huge difference in the chase for the League One title.

They head to Falkirk on Saturday, with the Diamonds away to Montrose as the League One title race intensifies.

Paul Hartley, who was named League One manager of the month for February this week, made two changes from the 1-1 draw with Airdrieonians last weekend.

Neither Iain Vigurs nor Harry Milne were in the squad, with Rory McAllister and Ola Adeyemo coming into the line-up.

Both teams were eschewing anything resembling a short passing game in favour of going direct, owing to the deteriorating surface at Firhill. Adeyemo’s first start for Cove, having joined in September, was a clear indication the visitors wanted to play the percentages.

Fraser Fyvie, buoyed by his spectacular late leveller against Airdrieonians, was the first to try his luck from distance, with Spiders’ stopper Calum Ferrie gathering at the second attempt. Connor Smith, who was on loan at Cove last season, fired a rising effort wide for the home side.

Mitch Megginson dealt Cove a blow after pulling up on 14 minutes and had to be replaced by Robbie Leitch. Megginson had been a doubt for the game after injuring his groin eight days’ previous.

Cove were close to taking the lead shortly afterwards, after Morgyn Neill flicked on Fyvie’s free-kick and Adeyemo got a touch on the ball to divert it goalwards. However McHugh intervened on the line to prevent a goal.

Luca Connell flashed a shot wide for Queen’s and McHugh sent a trundling effort straight to Stuart McKenzie before the break, in a half low in genuine quality.

McKenzie was called into action five minutes into the second half as he had to come out to block an attempt from the unmarked Louis Longridge, with Smith sending the rebound wide of an unguarded goal.

The Cove goalkeeper was a bystander for the opening goal though, as McHugh let fly from 30 yards and McKenzie watched the ball flash past him into the top corner.

Queen’s were denied a second when Longridge’s goal-bound shot was blocked by the Cove defence before Neill towered above the rest of the players to plant a header against the crossbar.

Cove’s desperation grew and the balls forward became more and more direct, without dropping cleanly to a blew shirt. Leitch tried to dig out an effort from just inside the box but sent it over the top.

Just when it appeared their 21-game unbeaten run was ending, McAllister flicked on Shay Logan’s long throw and McIntosh sent a header beyond Ferrie’s grasp into the bottom corner.

QUEEN’S PARK (4-2-3-1) – Ferrie 6; Doyle 6, Kilday 6, Fox 6, Robson 6, Lyon 6 (Davidson 75), Connell 6, Longridge 6, Smith 6 (Murray 81), McBride 5 (Longstaff 68), McHugh 7. Subs not used – Heraghty, Morrison, Quitongo, Gillies, Biggar, Darcy.

COVE RANGERS (3-4-1-2) – McKenzie 6; Ross 6, Neill 6, Reynolds 5, Logan 5, Yule 5, Fyvie, Scully 6 (Masson 65), Megginson 4 (Leitch 16), Adeyemo 6 (McIntosh 65), McAllister 5. Subs not used – Gourlay, Strachan, Fotheringham.

Referee – Graham Grainger 5.

Attendance – 723.

Man of the match – Bob McHugh.