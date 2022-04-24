Cove Rangers: The key games in their League One title success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers’ journey to the League One title has not been an easy one, with numerous memorable games along the way.

They were pushed by Airdrieonians right to the end but ultimately the advantage Cove had built up over a mammoth unbeaten run proved too much to overcome.

Here, we pick out eight key games in the club’s run to glory this season.

Saturday September 25, v Airdrieonians

Cove got an early advantage over their fellow challengers with one of many late goals this season.

There had been little to separate the two sides at the Balmoral Stadium until Morgyn Neill arrived at the back post to head in the winner.

Saturday October 16, v East Fife

It might seem pretty odd to suggest a 4-2 defeat as key to a title challenge but it proved to be the catalyst for Cove’s rebirth.

After this game, they embarked on an unbeaten run stretching beyond 20 games, which ultimately carried them towards the title.

East Fife were 3-0 up at the break, with goals from Aaron Steele, Kyle Connell and Scott Mercer, before Robbie Leitch pulled one back.

Connell grabbed his second goal shortly after before Neill scored a consolation.

Saturday November 13, v Peterhead

This emphatic 3-0 win over their local rivals was the first team Cove moved to three at the back, a system which proved very fruitful for the remainder of the season.

It gave them greater defensive coverage while also allowing Rory McAllister and Mitch Megginson to play up top together as a pair.

Ryan Strachan turned home the opening goal against his former club while Megginson notched a brace to complete the scoring.

Saturday January 8, v Clyde

A scrappy affair, this game highlighted Cove’s ability to win when not at their best, a trait which served them well in the second half of the season.

Iain Vigurs was the hero here, curling home a well-taken finish to ensure the points headed back to Aberdeen.

Saturday February 26, v Alloa Athletic

When Cove found themselves 2-0 down inside 20 minutes at Recreation Park, it appeared nothing but a defeat was on the cards.

But their willingness to never give up paid dividends, with Ola Adeyemo and McAllister scoring in the final 10 minutes to ensure the unbeaten run stayed intact.

Saturday March 26, v Airdrieonians

Potentially the most decisive game of the season. It had been billed as the game of the day in Scotland by Hartley prior to kick-off, given the two title contenders at the top of League One were going head-to-head.

The game did not disappoint in front of a raucous crowd at the Excelsior Stadium. Airdrieonians led early on courtesy of a scrappy Gabby McGill goal and Cove were not at their best.

A few chances came and went in the second half and it appeared the deficit was going to be cut to two at the top.

However Fraser Fyvie intervened in the final moments, crashing a sumptuous strike beyond Max Currie to spark wild scenes of celebration.

Sunday April 3, v Queen’s Park

For the second week running, Cove got themselves out of jail with a vital late goal.

The game had been moved to Sunday, due to Partick Thistle playing Arbroath in the Championship 24 hours earlier. It had allowed Airdrieonians to reduce the gap to two points after beating East Fife.

A wonder-strike from Bob McHugh on a terrible surface had given Queen’s Park the lead and again, as the game headed into stoppage-time, Cove were heading for defeat.

But Leighton McIntosh nipped in to head home a 93rd-minute equaliser to make sure his side took a point.

Saturday April 23, v Dumbarton

The game was far from a classic but Mitch Megginson’s second-half goal did the job.

In front of a bumper crowd of 1,645, the Aberdeen side took the final step they needed towards promotion.