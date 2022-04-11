Cove Rangers: Harry Milne insists hard work is still to be done to secure League One title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cove Rangers: Harry Milne insists hard work is still to be done to secure League One title

By Jamie Durent
April 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne celebrates after scoring twice against Falkirk. Picture by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne celebrates after scoring twice against Falkirk. Picture by Dave Cowe

Harry Milne insists there is a lot of hard work still to be done if Cove Rangers are to be crowned League One champions.

Cove had just about the perfect afternoon at the office on Saturday, with Milne scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Falkirk and nearest-challengers Airdrieonians dropping points against Montrose.

The Aberdeen side are now five points clear with three games to play and can win the league next weekend at home to Alloa, should they win and the Diamonds lose to Dumbarton.

“It’s looking positive and it’s in our hands but it’s been in our hands for a little while now,” said Milne. “Nothing has really changed for us.

“You can lose to anyone and beat anyone in this league. It’s a very strong league and we’re under no illusions. We’re in a good position but there’s still work to be done.

“If we win the next two games then that’s it but there’s still a lot of work to do on the training pitch and lot of good performances needed from everyone.”

Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne. Picture by Scott Baxter

The win over a poor Falkirk side extended Cove’s unbeaten run to 23 league games, which stretches back to the 4-2 defeat to East Fife in October.

“It’s an incredible record,” he added. “I think it’s a bit longer for me as I had Covid when we got beat by East Fife!

“It’s down to the hard work of the management staff, the physios keeping players in shape and players looking after themselves.

“In the last couple of games we’ve got last-minute goals from Fyvie and McIntosh. You need a bit of luck and quality to win leagues; we’re getting there but it’s nowhere near over.”

Milne took his tally to five for the season with his double, which came in the space of five second-half minutes to earn Cove a deserved victory.

“The last brace I got was against Peterhead when we scored five, so that was maybe a bit less meaningful. But down here it was only two goals in a really important game for us.

“We were wanting to get back to winning ways and on the right path. It’s really pleasing for me personally.

“You look at the numbers both Mitch and Rory have and they do it year after year. It was disappointing to lose Rory early and hopefully it’s not too bad.

“I was glad I could take a bit of the responsibility and get two good goals.”

