Cove Rangers: Harry Milne insists hard work is still to be done to secure League One title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Milne insists there is a lot of hard work still to be done if Cove Rangers are to be crowned League One champions.

Cove had just about the perfect afternoon at the office on Saturday, with Milne scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Falkirk and nearest-challengers Airdrieonians dropping points against Montrose.

The Aberdeen side are now five points clear with three games to play and can win the league next weekend at home to Alloa, should they win and the Diamonds lose to Dumbarton.

“It’s looking positive and it’s in our hands but it’s been in our hands for a little while now,” said Milne. “Nothing has really changed for us.

“You can lose to anyone and beat anyone in this league. It’s a very strong league and we’re under no illusions. We’re in a good position but there’s still work to be done.

“If we win the next two games then that’s it but there’s still a lot of work to do on the training pitch and lot of good performances needed from everyone.”

The win over a poor Falkirk side extended Cove’s unbeaten run to 23 league games, which stretches back to the 4-2 defeat to East Fife in October.

“It’s an incredible record,” he added. “I think it’s a bit longer for me as I had Covid when we got beat by East Fife!

“It’s down to the hard work of the management staff, the physios keeping players in shape and players looking after themselves.

“In the last couple of games we’ve got last-minute goals from Fyvie and McIntosh. You need a bit of luck and quality to win leagues; we’re getting there but it’s nowhere near over.”

Milne took his tally to five for the season with his double, which came in the space of five second-half minutes to earn Cove a deserved victory.

60' | FFC 0-2 CRFC HARRY MILNE AGAIN WHAT A STRIKE!!!!!#CRFCLive pic.twitter.com/6aLESg09gR — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) April 9, 2022

“The last brace I got was against Peterhead when we scored five, so that was maybe a bit less meaningful. But down here it was only two goals in a really important game for us.

“We were wanting to get back to winning ways and on the right path. It’s really pleasing for me personally.

“You look at the numbers both Mitch and Rory have and they do it year after year. It was disappointing to lose Rory early and hopefully it’s not too bad.

“I was glad I could take a bit of the responsibility and get two good goals.”