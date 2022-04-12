Cove Rangers and the turning point in their remarkable title-chasing season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From what could have been the low point of their season, Cove Rangers have embarked on an unbeaten run that has pushed them close to glory.

A 4-2 defeat against East Fife in October, the side currently languishing at the bottom of League One, remains the last time Cove were beaten in the league.

The run has now extended to 23 games undefeated, a remarkable run of consistency which, owing to Airdrieonians’ own impeccable form, only has them five points clear at the summit.

But with the destiny of the title firmly in their own hands, it is hard to look past that Autumn afternoon at New Bayview as a major turning point.

“We’ve maybe dropped a couple of points in there that we shouldn’t have, but to go 23 unbeaten is brilliant,” said defender Scott Ross. “You’d think, if you were 23 unbeaten with three to go, you’d maybe be clear (at the top) – but Airdrie have been on an unbelievable run themselves.

“We tweaked our shape after that East Fife game. That from the manager made it a lot easier for us. We clicked and credit to the manager for doing that.

“From then on we’ve just went from strength to strength. We’ve dug in the last few weeks as well with late goals and it shows the character of the boys and the fitness levels as well.”

‘If we win our games then that’s where we need to be’

Two Harry Milne goals at the weekend mean the title is inching closer for the Aberdeen side.

They have back-to-back home games against Alloa Athletic and Dumbarton, in which they could seal promotion in front of their own supporters.

“It’s always an exciting time to be a Cove player,” said Ross. “We’ve got next week to look forward to now and we’ll take that in our stride.

“We can’t look any further forward than next Saturday.

“We’ve had a really tough run of away games; we’ve been away to second, third, fourth and fifth in the league. To come through that without losing has been very positive for the boys.

Cove’s 2-0 win over Falkirk on Saturday rounded off a run of four away games against teams in the top half of the table, with Montrose doing them a favour by taking points off Airdrieonians.

“Three points and a clean sheet is what you want as a defender,” added Ross. “It was a big three points, but we go again next week.

“We just look after ourselves – if we win our games then that’s where we need to be. We don’t look at other teams to go and do a job for us.

“We just want to keep winning.”