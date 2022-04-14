Cove Rangers and Iain Vigurs not relenting until League One job is done

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Looking after number one has put Cove Rangers in the position everyone wants to have in League One.

Cove can win the title this weekend if they beat Alloa Athletic and Airdrieonians drop points at home to Dumbarton.

The Aberdeen side’s remarkable unbeaten run now stands at 23 games, following the 2-0 win at Falkirk last weekend. The fact that Airdrieonians have put together their own 17-match streak and are five points adrift highlights Cove’s consistency.

“Each game that goes by without defeat looks better for us,” said Iain Vigurs. “Everyone knows the old cliché of only looking after yourself and that’s what we’re doing.

“People would have said, before the start of our four games away to the rest of the top five, that it would be the defining point of our season.

“We’ve come out of it unscathed with two wins and two draws. It’s nice to be back at home but it doesn’t make the games any easier.

“We know what has to be done. The hard work doesn’t stop now. In these three games, we can’t let up. We need the same attitude we’ve had all season.”

Trying to put the brakes on the Cove title party on Saturday will be a familiar face to Vigurs.

Brian Rice was named Alloa manager in February and worked with Vigurs for three seasons at Caley Thistle, between 2015 and 2018.

“He wants high-energy football played on the deck,” said the Cove midfielder. “He wants his teams to go forward and pose a threat at all times.

“His knowledge of the game is so in-depth. He’s priceless to have as a coach and a manager. He doesn’t leave any stone unturned and has great enthusiasm for the game.”

Vigurs, who won two league titles with Ross County, lifted the Championship three years ago with the Staggies in similar circumstances to where Cove find themselves now.

County sealed their promotion back to the Premiership with two games to spare in 2019 having been pushed all the way by Dundee United.

“It doesn’t matter what league you’re on or what team you’re with,” said Vigurs. “Winning a league is priceless.

“Some of the best players in the world have never won a trophy. For us to win, it would be brilliant and a great achievement for all the boys involved.

“We’ve been on a 23-game unbeaten run, which is fantastic. When a team goes on this sort of run, usually you are clear at this stage.

“Airdrie are still pushing, but we are still as tuned in as we were at the start of this run.”