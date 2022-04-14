Cove Rangers and Iain Vigurs not relenting until League One job is done

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers and Iain Vigurs not relenting until League One job is done

By Jamie Durent
April 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 14, 2022, 11:49 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs in action against Montrose
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs in action against Montrose

Looking after number one has put Cove Rangers in the position everyone wants to have in League One.

Cove can win the title this weekend if they beat Alloa Athletic and Airdrieonians drop points at home to Dumbarton.

The Aberdeen side’s remarkable unbeaten run now stands at 23 games, following the 2-0 win at Falkirk last weekend. The fact that Airdrieonians have put together their own 17-match streak and are five points adrift highlights Cove’s consistency.

“Each game that goes by without defeat looks better for us,” said Iain Vigurs. “Everyone knows the old cliché of only looking after yourself and that’s what we’re doing.

“People would have said, before the start of our four games away to the rest of the top five, that it would be the defining point of our season.

Cove's Iain Vigurs takes a corner kick during the Scottish League One game between Falkirk and Cove Rangers. Picture by Dave Cowe
Cove’s Iain Vigurs takes a corner kick during the Scottish League One game between Falkirk and Cove Rangers. Picture by Dave Cowe

“We’ve come out of it unscathed with two wins and two draws. It’s nice to be back at home but it doesn’t make the games any easier.

“We know what has to be done. The hard work doesn’t stop now. In these three games, we can’t let up. We need the same attitude we’ve had all season.”

Trying to put the brakes on the Cove title party on Saturday will be a familiar face to Vigurs.

Brian Rice was named Alloa manager in February and worked with Vigurs for three seasons at Caley Thistle, between 2015 and 2018.

“He wants high-energy football played on the deck,” said the Cove midfielder. “He wants his teams to go forward and pose a threat at all times.

“His knowledge of the game is so in-depth. He’s priceless to have as a coach and a manager. He doesn’t leave any stone unturned and has great enthusiasm for the game.”

Vigurs, who won two league titles with Ross County, lifted the Championship three years ago with the Staggies in similar circumstances to where Cove find themselves now.

Iain Vigurs won the Championship with Ross County in 2019

County sealed their promotion back to the Premiership with two games to spare in 2019 having been pushed all the way by Dundee United.

“It doesn’t matter what league you’re on or what team you’re with,” said Vigurs. “Winning a league is priceless.

“Some of the best players in the world have never won a trophy. For us to win, it would be brilliant and a great achievement for all the boys involved.

“We’ve been on a 23-game unbeaten run, which is fantastic. When a team goes on this sort of run, usually you are clear at this stage.

“Airdrie are still pushing, but we are still as tuned in as we were at the start of this run.”

Cove Rangers and the turning point in their remarkable title-chasing season

