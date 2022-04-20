Cove Rangers: Jevan Anderson hopes for fresh start after injury-hit season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Jevan Anderson hopes for fresh start after injury-hit season

By Jamie Durent
April 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 20, 2022, 3:05 pm
Jevan Anderson.
Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson.

Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson is hoping for a fresh start next season after an injury-plagued campaign.

Anderson sustained a shoulder injury on loan at Elgin City last month, which ruled him out for the League Two side’s remaining games.

The centre-back had joined Elgin in February in search of regular game-time after struggling to get a regular run at Cove.

Jevan Anderson in action for Elgin City against Stirling Albion’s Akeel Francis.

After joining on a one-year deal last year, Anderson suffered a grade-two tear of his ankle ligaments early in the season and then had various niggles which kept him out of the side.

He had hoped a temporary switch to Borough Briggs would allow him to get minutes under his belt, but he landed awkwardly just 50 minutes into his third game for Elgin against Annan.

‘Hoping to start afresh’

“It’s pretty much summed up my season,” he said. “I was looking forward to getting some games and I’d enjoyed the first couple.

“I was thinking: ‘what have I got to do to get a stroke of luck?’. I’m hoping to start afresh next season with a bit more luck on my side.

“I was looking at it as my season to kick on and get a run of games, but it’s just not materialised, for one reason or another.

“It was innocuous really. I got tripped off the ball and landed clean on to my shoulder. It was on AstroTurf, so there wasn’t much give in the surface.

Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson in action against Clyde
Jevan Anderson had joined Elgin City on loan for the rest of the season.

“I felt a pop straight away and it was the worst pain I’ve felt. I knew it was a sore one.

“When it happened I went up to ARI for an X-ray then got told to go for a second opinion. I waited for three weeks to eventually get seen, so it was a while to get the ball rolling.

“I’ve got my mobility back now, but there’s still a lack of strength in my shoulder. I’m aiming for the start of pre-season to get myself fit for then.”

Keen for more games

Anderson’s deal at Cove has the option for another year and it is something he will discuss with the club once the season is over.

The most important factor for the 22-year-old is being able to play on a regular basis.

“I’ll have to have discussions with the club in the near future, but they’ve got a lot of important games, so it’s been put on the back-burner,” said Anderson.

“I wanted to let the manager and the team focus on the job at hand and get the league over the line.

“I’ve been speaking to my dad over the last couple of weeks and weighing up potential options. Playing games is the most important thing for me, so it’s something I’ll have to sit down and think about.

“I can’t really afford another season not playing games – I need to start getting games under my belt.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]