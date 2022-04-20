Cove Rangers: Jevan Anderson hopes for fresh start after injury-hit season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson is hoping for a fresh start next season after an injury-plagued campaign.

Anderson sustained a shoulder injury on loan at Elgin City last month, which ruled him out for the League Two side’s remaining games.

The centre-back had joined Elgin in February in search of regular game-time after struggling to get a regular run at Cove.

After joining on a one-year deal last year, Anderson suffered a grade-two tear of his ankle ligaments early in the season and then had various niggles which kept him out of the side.

He had hoped a temporary switch to Borough Briggs would allow him to get minutes under his belt, but he landed awkwardly just 50 minutes into his third game for Elgin against Annan.

‘Hoping to start afresh’

“It’s pretty much summed up my season,” he said. “I was looking forward to getting some games and I’d enjoyed the first couple.

“I was thinking: ‘what have I got to do to get a stroke of luck?’. I’m hoping to start afresh next season with a bit more luck on my side.

“I was looking at it as my season to kick on and get a run of games, but it’s just not materialised, for one reason or another.

“It was innocuous really. I got tripped off the ball and landed clean on to my shoulder. It was on AstroTurf, so there wasn’t much give in the surface.

“I felt a pop straight away and it was the worst pain I’ve felt. I knew it was a sore one.

“When it happened I went up to ARI for an X-ray then got told to go for a second opinion. I waited for three weeks to eventually get seen, so it was a while to get the ball rolling.

“I’ve got my mobility back now, but there’s still a lack of strength in my shoulder. I’m aiming for the start of pre-season to get myself fit for then.”

Keen for more games

Anderson’s deal at Cove has the option for another year and it is something he will discuss with the club once the season is over.

The most important factor for the 22-year-old is being able to play on a regular basis.

“I’ll have to have discussions with the club in the near future, but they’ve got a lot of important games, so it’s been put on the back-burner,” said Anderson.

“I wanted to let the manager and the team focus on the job at hand and get the league over the line.

“I’ve been speaking to my dad over the last couple of weeks and weighing up potential options. Playing games is the most important thing for me, so it’s something I’ll have to sit down and think about.

“I can’t really afford another season not playing games – I need to start getting games under my belt.”