Cove Rangers: Player of the year nomination means more to Mitch Megginson with colleagues alongside him

By Jamie Durent
April 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 11:58 am
Goalscorer Harry Milne is congratulated by Mitch Megginson after giving Cove Rangers the lead
Harry Milne is congratulated by Mitch Megginson.

Mitch Megginson insists his player of the year nomination means more as he has been chosen alongside his Cove Rangers colleagues and friends.

Megginson, Harry Milne and Rory McAllister make up a Cove hat-trick of nominations for the League One player of the year award.

Cove skipper Megginson has 15 league goals this season, while Milne has demonstrated why he is one of the league’s stand-out players with six goals and nine assists from left wing-back.

Veteran goal-getter McAllister has found a new lease of life this season and is the top-scorer in League One with 16.

Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister celebrates opening the scoring.
Cove Rangers forward Rory McAllister

“You don’t expect it but when you get the call but it’s a nice one to have,” said Megginson. “What’s made it even better is my two friends, Rory and Harry, are also nominated.

“Anyone in our changing room could have been nominated because everyone’s had a fantastic season. Hopefully Saturday is the cherry on top and we can enjoy the ceremony on the 1st.

“It’s a very strong competitive league and Airdrie have pushed us all season. To be nominated as one of the top four is a privilege and an honour, especially with how many good players there are in this league.

“If you’re winning games and top of the league it’s always going to be enjoyable. Every season you get to this point and it feels like a hard slog but it gives you that extra percentage to try hard and produce results.

“We’re here to play football and we enjoy it. It’s a hobby to us and it’s very enjoyable.”

‘Just another game of football we want to go and win’

Cove can win League One this weekend should they beat Dumbarton at the Balmoral Stadium. Despite Airdrieonians putting together a hugely-impressive 18-game unbeaten run themselves, they trail Cove by five points with two games remaining.

Mitch Megginson in action for Cove Rangers against Hibernian
Mitch Megginson in action for Cove Rangers against Hibernian.

“It’s no different from any other game this season,” added Megginson. “We’re a professional outfit – we train hard for every game. In our eyes it’s just another game of football we want to go and win.

“Ultimately there is a far bigger prize but we can’t think any further than that. We’ve got to focus on playing Dumbarton and picking up three points.

“It would be special. We’ve all known each other from a young age and been part of the club for a few years. It makes it more special that we’re doing it together.

“We’ve added to our squad and we’re all deserving of the chance to win the league on Saturday. The progress we’ve made is a great achievement in itself; this is just our second time in League One and to have the opportunity to win it speaks volumes of the players and management staff.”

Milne made his breakthrough at Cove in 2015, while Megginson signed in 2016 in a bid to help the club get out of the Highland League.

McAllister was added in January 2020 to boost Cove’s goalscoring potential further as they sealed the League Two title at the first time of asking.

