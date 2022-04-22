‘The message has been the same for three years’ – Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley sticking with tried and trusted for title-decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
‘The message has been the same for three years’ – Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley sticking with tried and trusted for title-decider

By Jamie Durent
April 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 22, 2022, 12:27 pm
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.

Paul Hartley will let everyone else at Cove Rangers start to get carried away. He and the players still have a job to do.

Cove are on the brink of the League One title and promotion to the Championship. Victory over Dumbarton tomorrow afternoon in front of their own supporters will mean the job is done.

But Hartley will not be deviating from what he has done for the last three years since taking charge. The excitement and expectancy come with the success they have achieved but the gameplan for Cove will not charge.

“We can’t lose track or focus,” said Hartley, who is chasing his fourth league title as a manager. “We’ve still got to go and perform.

“It would be nice to get the rewards for what we’ve done and how we’ve performed this year. But I don’t like getting too carried away or looking too far ahead.

Paul Hartley
Paul Hartley.

“Everyone else can get carried away – the players have to remain focused. We can show how good a team we are and get the result.

“There’s not much of a team-talk, in terms of motivation. All the motivation is there. The message has been the same for three years and nothing changes. We can’t treat it as a special game.

“We’ve been through 34 games and we know what’s in front of us on Saturday.”

I’m not coming up to sit back

Dumbarton were confirmed in the relegation play-offs last week after their defeat against Airdrieonians and may have an eye on that in the next fortnight.

“They know where they are and I’ll expect them to come up here and put up a stern fight,” said Hartley. “They know they’re in the play-offs, but will still want the players to keep themselves as sharp as they can.

“They ran Airdrie close last weekend, so we won’t be kidded. If I’m the opposition manager, I’m not coming up to sit back and let Cove celebrate.

“I don’t think Stevie Farrell will do that. They won’t roll over.”

Cove this week had three players nominated for League One player of the year, Harry Milne, Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister.

Megginson said yesterday it meant more to be nominated alongside two of his team-mates and Hartley reckons it is great recognition for the club.

Cove Rangers trio Harry Milne, Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister have been nominated for League One player of the year
Cove Rangers trio Harry Milne, Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister have been nominated for League One player of the year.

“It’s really nice and rewarding for how they’ve done this season,” he said. “Getting recognition from your fellow peers that you’ve had a good season and that you’re a good player.

“It’s good recognition for them and the club and it will be good if one of the players can pick it up on May 1.”

McAllister sat out the win over Alloa Athletic last weekend with a calf problem and will be 50-50 as to whether he can feature tomorrow.

“I’d say at this point it would be doubtful,” added Hartley. “He did a bit of running on Tuesday. We’ll give him every possibility to make himself available.”

Ryan Strachan is definitely out with the recurrence of an Achilles problem.

