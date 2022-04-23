Paul Hartley cherishes the moment as Cove Rangers seal League One title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stand back and cherish the moment. For all the work Cove Rangers have put in this season, it was all they had been waiting for.

A 1-0 win over Dumbarton sealed their third league title in four years and means Cove will be playing Championship football next season.

Hartley has driven up standards on and off the park since he arrived at Cove three years ago. Hard work is a non-negotiable for anyone who comes into his team.

But the results have borne fruit. A remarkable 25th game unbeaten has seen them over the line, with Mitch Megginson’s 75th-minute strike getting the job done.

“The next one is always the best because you never know when it might come,” said Hartley. “I said to the lads before the game you’re in football to win. Forget the money – that never motivated me.

“When you have a day like this, it’s day you’ve got to enjoy. Because when you stop playing or stop being a manager 10 or 15 years down the line, it becomes such a great memory.

“That’s what it’ll be for me. It’s what it should be for the lads when they stop playing becuase your career goes by in a flash.

“They should cherish this moment and enjoy it, because they may never win another medal. That’s the reality of football. You can be in football for a long time and not win anything.

“When you look back at your career you can say ‘I played in a good team at Cove’ and what an unbelievable day and season we had. I’m so proud and pleased with how we performed this year.”

Cove have barely relinquished top spot this season. They have been pushed all the way by Airdrieonians who have pulled together an incredible unbeaten streak of their own.

The two sides have driven each other on this year. But Cove have achieved what they set out to do.

“I kept it between myself and the squad but I always felt we had the squad to challenge at the top end of the table,” he added.

“We didn’t have the best start to the season but after that East Fife game we’ve been on a superb run.

“I’m so proud of the team for what they’ve achieved and for where they’ve come from.

“When I took this job three years ago and spoke to the chairman, I wanted to know what his plans and ambitions were.

“He wanted to get to the Championship within five and we’ve done it in three. Huge credit to the chairman, he’s a magnificent man.

“My staff have been absolutely unbelievable but it’s down to the players. They’re the ones that win you games. It’s a remarkable achievement.

“When I lost my job at Falkirk I didn’t think I’d get back into football. Credit to the chairman, he gave me the opportunity and it’s been a dream so far.”

The fact Cove managed to do it in front of their own supporters made it even sweeter.

They won League Two in 2020 when the season was stopped due to the pandemic. There was no great celebration, no outpouring of emotion.

Saturday afternoon, in front of 1,600 fans, they were finally able to.

“It was an anti-climax last time,” said Hartley. “The last two years have been tough for everybody, not just playing football.

“Playing in front of no fans was difficult, so this is a day you should remember. It makes it worthwhile, all the challenges you’ve faced during the season.

“Credit to Airdrie, they’ve pushed us all the way. We can go to East Fife next week and relax – but we still want to win. We want to go 26 games unbeaten, which is an incredible record in any division.

“We’ll not go down there with the party hats on. We’ll go there with high standards and try win the game.”