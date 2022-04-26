Cove Rangers: Fraser Fyvie pinpoints squad unity in League One title win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Fraser Fyvie pinpoints squad unity in League One title win

By Jamie Durent
April 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Fraser Fyvie and Mitch Megginson, front centre, celebrate Cove Rangers title triumph
Fraser Fyvie and Mitch Megginson, front centre, celebrate Cove Rangers title triumph

Fraser Fyvie felt Cove Rangers’ unity shone through this season and helped them become League One champions.

Fyvie is one of several Aberdeen-born players who have played in the same teams as one another from a young age.

They have since reunited at Cove, after taking different paths in their careers, and helped the club reach the Championship.

“Credit to the boys over the course of the season. The table tells the truth at the end of the year and we’ve been the best team, the most consistent,” said Fyvie.

It’s great to finally get over the line. Airdrie pushed us all the way and credit to them. We managed to grind it out on Saturday, but, when it’s important, people come up the with goods.

“This is the way you want to win it. You don’t want it handed to you. You want to get pushed all the way and challenged, to see what character you’ve got in your side.

Fraser Fyvie wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring
Fraser Fyvie wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring against Alloa

“It’s a great group of lads with a great coaching staff and manager. Everyone is in it together and I think you saw that at the end with the celebrations.

“It’s a unique group, in terms of a lot of local lads who can play at a good level. It’s enjoyable playing together and it’s great we’ve continued to win things together.”

Cove will now be a Championship club, three years after leaving the Highland League, and are in rarefied air.

They have gone further than any club promoted from the pyramid play-offs since they were brought in seven years ago. Ross County and Caley Thistle – who merged Inverness Caledonian and Thistle – have come from the Highland League and played higher.

“We now go up into the Championship and try sustain that in the league next year and see where we end up,” Fyvie said.

“It’s something we’ll look forward to. It’s probably time for the club to build again, in terms of the strategy going forward, but it’s important for us to enjoy the moment as they don’t come round often.

“The camaraderie within the group is fantastic and that’s half of what’s pulled us through.

“If you look over the last six or eight weeks, we’ve ground out results we’ve needed. We’ve scored late goals and everyone has mucked in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]