Cove Rangers: Blair Yule pays tribute to fan backing in title success

Blair Yule felt the backing of the Cove Rangers fans made their League One title success even more special.

A total of 1,645 supporters turned up to cheer their team on against Dumbarton on Saturday, with a 1-0 win enough to get them over the line.

It was an increase of more than 300 on their gate from the previous week, when they came close to clinching the championship at home to Alloa Athletic.

“It was our target at the start of the year and we’ve achieved it,” said Yule. “It’s been a long season and here we are. The league is done.

“It was always going to be edgy, the longer the game went on. An early goal would have settled us down, but we got the job done.

“It was absolutely amazing to have the fans there. The whole setup was brilliant. It’s been a long time since we’ve celebrated a league title, so here’s to many more.

“As soon as you come here, it’s something you enjoy a lot of. We’ll start again in pre-season in the Championship and see what we can do.”

Cove will now test themselves in the second tier, where again they will pit themselves against full-time opposition.

The Aberdeen side have faired well against those clubs in the past and earlier this season beat Queen of the South 3-0 in the Scottish Cup. The Doonhamers will be swapping places with Cove next season, after their relegation to League One was confirmed with a draw against Ayr United at the weekend.

“There’s a lot of big teams in the Championship but we’ll give it a shot and see what happens,” Yule added.

“We won’t make up the numbers. There’s a great bunch of games – a lot of guys have been here a while and new guys have come in and been tremendous.”

