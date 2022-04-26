Cove Rangers: Blair Yule pays tribute to fan backing in title success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Cove Rangers: Blair Yule pays tribute to fan backing in title success

By Jamie Durent
April 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Blair Yule, centre, with Cove Rangers team-mates Leighton McIntosh, Stuart McKenzie, Mark Reynolds and Jamie Masson
Blair Yule felt the backing of the Cove Rangers fans made their League One title success even more special.

A total of 1,645 supporters turned up to cheer their team on against Dumbarton on Saturday, with a 1-0 win enough to get them over the line.

It was an increase of more than 300 on their gate from the previous week, when they came close to clinching the championship at home to Alloa Athletic.

“It was our target at the start of the year and we’ve achieved it,” said Yule. “It’s been a long season and here we are. The league is done.

“It was always going to be edgy, the longer the game went on. An early goal would have settled us down, but we got the job done.

Cove Rangers' Blair Yule
“It was absolutely amazing to have the fans there. The whole setup was brilliant. It’s been a long time since we’ve celebrated a league title, so here’s to many more.

“As soon as you come here, it’s something you enjoy a lot of. We’ll start again in pre-season in the Championship and see what we can do.”

Cove will now test themselves in the second tier, where again they will pit themselves against full-time opposition.

The Aberdeen side have faired well against those clubs in the past and earlier this season beat Queen of the South 3-0 in the Scottish Cup. The Doonhamers will be swapping places with Cove next season, after their relegation to League One was confirmed with a draw against Ayr United at the weekend.

“There’s a lot of big teams in the Championship but we’ll give it a shot and see what happens,” Yule added.

“We won’t make up the numbers. There’s a great bunch of games – a lot of guys have been here a while and new guys have come in and been tremendous.”

