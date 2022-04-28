Cove Rangers: Connor Scully proud of his journey to becoming a Championship player

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Scully feels proud of his own journey after becoming a Championship player with home-town club Cove Rangers.

Scully came through the ranks at Cove and made his debut as a teenager in the Highland League.

He was part of title-winning teams prior to Cove joining the SPFL but has remained an integral cog in the side which has now ascended to the second tier.

It is a pinch-me moment for Scully, who credits the birth of his daughter Milana as helping shape him into who he is today.

“I’ll be a Championship player next season – I can’t believe I’m saying that,” said Scully.

“I was playing in the Highland League four years ago.

“I’ve had to change a lot of things to be here but say have a lot of guys. The birth of my daughter changed everything for me and it made me the person I am today. It made me the man I am today.

“There’s loads of sacrifices – it’s very tough being a part-time player. I’m lucky I’ve got a good work that gives me time off to go to away games.

“Full-timers get fed every day, train every day. Part-time is difficult. I’ve got a lot of respect for the part-time guys who do it.

“If you’d told me four years ago this would happen I probably would have laughed in your face. But that just shows they’ve got the ambition upstairs to do this.

“I’m going to enjoy this moment but it’ll be great next season to go to all the places I’ve never played before.”

Cove are yet to really have a down season. Even when they have missed out on league titles or promotion, the following campaign has seen them kick on to greater heights.

They will now take this momentum from an incredible season – they are 25 games unbeaten after beating Dumbarton – into the Championship come the summer.

“It’s been some journey for myself,” he added. “It’s been unbelievable. To be at the old Allan Park and being here with so many fans, it’s brilliant.

“You take the winning mentality with you. We took it into League Two and we’ve taken it into this league as well.

“I’m looking forward to what’s next. What a bunch of lads – we’ve all been through this together. The board, the fans, it’s just been amazing to be a part of.

“We’ll go down in history and I don’t know if this will be done again, with the same core of guys. I’m just happy to be involved and have a medal around my neck.”