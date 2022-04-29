Mark Reynolds happy with life on and off the park at Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Mark Reynolds happy with life on and off the park at Cove Rangers

By Jamie Durent
April 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 29, 2022, 8:12 am
Blair Yule, centre, with Cove Rangers team-mates Leighton McIntosh, Stuart McKenzie, Mark Reynolds and Jamie Masson
Blair Yule, centre, with Cove Rangers team-mates Leighton McIntosh, Stuart McKenzie, Mark Reynolds and Jamie Masson.

Mark Reynolds reckons the work-life balance has paid dividends for him after joining for Cove Rangers’ League One title success.

Former Aberdeen and Dundee United defender Reynolds joined Cove in January, with a view to helping them finish the job in League One.

He also viewed it as the perfect time to start his transition into full-time football, after getting a degree in engineering.

Reynolds has been a regular at Cove in the second half of the season and, two years after lifting the Championship trophy with United, he will be back in the league again with the Aberdeen side.

“I’ve never tried to hide the fact that Cove was a team I kept an eye on,” said Reynolds. “My family is in Aberdeen – it’s home for them.

“It’s great to come back and play for a local team. It was always plan A for me – I got my degree and playing football here. I’m working in engineering and loving it.

Cove Rangers new signing Mark Reynolds
Cove Rangers’ Mark Reynolds.

“In life, when you put plans into place, sometimes they don’t go the right way or fall how you’d want them to go.

“But I’ve been lucky in that everything I’ve wanted to do, I’m doing right now.

“You get it in full-time football; if your family’s unhappy, if your kids or wife are not happy, you start to see it on the pitch.

“We’re happy up here and we all love it up here. That goes a long way. A lot of the boys are in that situation, where they’ve got good jobs and are doing this because they love it.

“They’re not under the illusion that they need to be doing this or need to be full-time footballers. It’s a great group of boys, we fight and scrap for each other and get our rewards at the end.”

‘We won’t be going into games with any fear’

While the level of pressure will change for Cove next season stepping up a level, Reynolds does not believe they need to adjust much.

Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds (left) and Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet battle
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds (left) and Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet battle.

“This season was huge pressure because we were the favourites as a part-time team,” he added. “I came in January, but they’ve led from the start.

“They’ve managed to deal with the pressure. We go into next season where we won’t be favourite every week. Teams will come and expect to beat us, but we’ve got a good record at home.

“We won’t be going into games with any fear. Since I’ve come here, the manager wants us to put our style of football into every game and I’m sure that won’t change.”

Post-split tales: ‘Everybody stopped’ – Mark Reynolds still can’t believe Motherwell’s John Sutton wasn’t penalised for colliding with Aberdeen keeper Jamie Langfield in 2013/14 finale

