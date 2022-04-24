‘Looking forward to some big games next season!’ – Cove Rangers fans react to League One title success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers will be playing Championship football next season after securing the League One title with a 1-0 win against Dumbarton.

Captain Mitch Megginson scored the only goal as Paul Hartley’s side claimed the title.

It has been a remarkable journey for the Balmoral Stadium team since winning promotion from the Highland League in 2019.

They can now look forward to playing the 2022-23 campaign in the second tier of Scottish football – and the Cove support can’t wait.

Roderick Shearer wrote: “Well done on Cove, captain Mitch and to all the team and management on your fantastic achievement.”

David King wrote: “Brilliant! Looking forward to some big games next season!”

Neil Connell added: “Fantastic achievement, great to see the ex-HFL clubs doing well.”

Fans from other clubs were also quick to congratulate the Aberdeen side.

Andrew Taylor wrote: “Well done Cove! As a Ross County fan I’m proud to see any former Highland League club be successful!”

Airdrie fan Adam Brown added: “As an Airdrie fan want to say congrats lads, to go all they games unbeaten and grind out results is pretty impressive. Hope to see you in the Championship next season if we get through the play-offs.”

Cinched it fellas👍🏽 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) April 23, 2022

Malcolm Maclennan said: “A great journey in the last 40 years, from amateurs, juniors, highland league and now this! Thanks for the memories and best wishes for the future.”

Ricky Miller wrote: “Congratulations to everyone at Cove Rangers… what an achievement. And what a winning goal from the captain today. Well done Mitchel.”

Geoff Cutler also felt Hartley’s side were deserved champions. He commented: “Congratulations to super Cove! You have consistently performed week in week out and are worthy champions. Looking forward to enjoying your Championship journey next season.”

Kenny Mortimer added: “All those cold winter days worth it now. Up the Cove!”

Many congratulations- I remember watching you in your battles through the Amateur League with Longside. X — Margie (@slainsview) April 23, 2022

Defender Harry Milne was named the club’s player of the year and players’ player of the year, prompting Davide Paleari to comment: “Great season for him and for all team.

I would like to watch Cove Rangers get to the Premiership.”

🏆 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗳𝗰.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 Congratulations to Fraser Fyvie who has been awarded with the https://t.co/5ROd2xZLAT Goal of the Season for this wonder goal against Airdrie last month!#CRFC | @F_FYVIE pic.twitter.com/Vybaxn3rEe — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) April 23, 2022