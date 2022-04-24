‘Looking forward to some big games next season!’ – Cove Rangers fans react to League One title success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
‘Looking forward to some big games next season!’ – Cove Rangers fans react to League One title success

By Danny Law
April 24, 2022, 9:50 am
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne, centre, lifts the League One title
Cove Rangers will be playing Championship football next season after securing the League One title with a 1-0 win against Dumbarton.

Captain Mitch Megginson scored the only goal as Paul Hartley’s side claimed the title.

It has been a remarkable journey for the Balmoral Stadium team since winning promotion from the Highland League in 2019.

They can now look forward to playing the 2022-23 campaign in the second tier of Scottish football – and the Cove support can’t wait.

Roderick Shearer wrote: “Well done on Cove, captain Mitch and to all the team and management on your fantastic achievement.”

Mitch Megginson is mobbed by Cove Rangers team-mates
David King wrote: “Brilliant! Looking forward to some big games next season!”

Neil Connell added: “Fantastic achievement, great to see the ex-HFL clubs doing well.”

Fans from other clubs were also quick to congratulate the Aberdeen side.

Andrew Taylor wrote: “Well done Cove! As a Ross County fan I’m proud to see any former Highland League club be successful!”

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson with the League One title. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Airdrie fan Adam Brown added: “As an Airdrie fan want to say congrats lads, to go all they games unbeaten and grind out results is pretty impressive. Hope to see you in the Championship next season if we get through the play-offs.”

Malcolm Maclennan said: “A great journey in the last 40 years, from amateurs, juniors, highland league and now this! Thanks for the memories and best wishes for the future.”

Ricky Miller wrote: “Congratulations to everyone at Cove Rangers… what an achievement. And what a winning goal from the captain today. Well done Mitchel.”

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates their title win
Geoff Cutler also felt Hartley’s side were deserved champions. He commented: “Congratulations  to super Cove! You have consistently performed week in week out and are worthy champions. Looking forward to enjoying your Championship journey next season.”

Kenny Mortimer added: “All those cold winter days worth it now. Up the Cove!”

Defender Harry Milne was named the club’s player of the year and players’ player of the year, prompting Davide Paleari to comment: “Great season for him and for all team.
I would like to watch Cove Rangers get to the Premiership.”

Paul Hartley cherishes the moment as Cove Rangers seal League One title

