Paul Hartley: Cove could not compete against full-time football as Harry Milne heads for Partick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Paul Hartley: Cove could not compete against full-time football as Harry Milne heads for Partick

By Paul Third
April 25, 2022, 2:49 pm
Harry Milne has signed a pre-contract agreement with Partick Thistle
Harry Milne has signed a pre-contract agreement with Partick Thistle

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley insists the League One champions could not compete against the lure of full-time football after Harry Milne signed a pre-contract agreement with Partick Thistle.

The 25 year-old left-back has agreed a two-year deal with the Championship side who are primed to secure a place in the Premiership play-offs this weekend.

Speaking to the Cove Rangers website Hartley said: “Everyone at Cove Rangers wishes Harry well.

“Partick have offered him what we can’t at this stage, which is the opportunity to play full-time football.

“He leaves with our best wishes and a hope that he does well in the next exciting chapter of his career.”

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Milne, who has been voted players’ player of the year by his team-mates, is one of the four nominees for the PFA Scotland League One player of the year award with the winner due to be announced in Glasgow on Sunday.

Hartley is sad to lose the services of the defender, who has scored six goals and provided seven assists this season.

The Cove boss said: “There is no better way for Harry to sign off than as a league champion.

“The statistics underline just how great a season he has had.

“Harry has also been a magnificent servant to Cove Rangers, has always conducted himself in a professional manner and it’s been a pleasure working with him for the last three years.”

Former boss insists Milne has worked hard for his chance at full-time football

Cove Rangers director John Sheran

Director John Sheran, who signed Milne in 2015, insists the player leaves with the club’s best wishes as he pursues a full-time career with Ian McCall’s side at Firhill.

The former Cove boss said: “On behalf of my fellow directors and everyone else at the club I would like to repeat what Paul said and wish Harry all the best as when he moves on in the summer.

“He has worked hard to earn the move that has now come his way.

“Harry was very much a gangly, raw, player when I received a tip-off that we should have a look at him after he had been released by Aberdeen.

“We invited Harry to play in a trial match against Echt and you could see right away that he had something special.

“Harry has put in a tremendous amount of effort to improve himself as a player since then and helped us achieve so much during his seven years at Cove.

“It would have been great if we could have kept Harry with us a little longer, but we fully respect his desire to have a go at playing full-time for the first time in his career.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal