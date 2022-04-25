Cove Rangers left-back Harry Milne signs pre-contract with Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Milne will not play for promoted Cove Rangers during their maiden Championship campaign next term – after it was revealed the left-back has penned a pre-contract with Partick Thistle.

A desire to experience full-time football will see the 25-year-old make the move to Firhill at the end of his contract with League One champions Cove this summer and he will sign a two-year deal with the Jags.

Milne has been a standout for Cove since joining the club in the 2015, with the marauding defender playing a big part in their rise out of the Highland League.

On Saturday, a 1-0 victory over Dumbarton at the Balmoral Stadium confirmed their latest title success.

It was Milne’s 37th appearance of a campaign in which he has netted six times in all competitions.

His performances have seen him shortlisted for League One Player of the Season alongside Cove team-mates Mitch Megginson – the goal hero on Saturday – and Rory McAllister.

However, boss Paul Hartley has previously spoken about how the still part-time club, despite going up to the Championship, are not expecting to be in a position to offer players full-time deals – for next season, at least.

Announcing the capture of Milne, a Partick statement said: “Partick Thistle Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Harry Milne on a pre-contract agreement.

“The 25-year-old left-back will join the club on a two-year contract from Cove Rangers where he has been since 2015 as the Balmoral Stadium side have shot up from the Highland League to a League One title win which was confirmed at the weekend.

“Milne has been an integral part of Paul Hartley’s side this season, playing 37 times, scoring six goals and playing a part in 15 clean sheets as the Wee Rangers secured promotion to the cinch Championship for the first time in their history.

“The former Aberdeen youth player’s contribution has been rewarded with the coverangers.com Player of the Year award as well as the club’s Players’ Player of the Year award.

“The recognition isn’t just in-house either with the defender being nominated for this season’s PFA Scotland cinch League One Player of the Year award alongside two of his teammates.”

Although Milne could still play for Cove once more – in Saturday’s season-closer at East Fife – he could line up against his current side in the Championship next term.

Thistle are currently in Premiership play-off contention due to an expected fourth place finish. However, their route back to the top-flight will be a challenging one.

Similarly difficult will be the task Cove now face of replacing their star full-back.