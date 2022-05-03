Cove Rangers: No let up from Paul Hartley to prepare for life in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: No let up from Paul Hartley to prepare for life in the Championship

By Jamie Durent
May 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 3, 2022, 11:53 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Pictures by Scott Baxter

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley insists there will be no let-up from him to help prepare the club for life in the Championship.

The Aberdeen side are preparing for possibly the biggest jump in their history as they get ready to start life in the second tier.

Cove were crowned League One champions this season and have achieved their target of reaching the Championship in five years ahead of schedule.

The players will have the benefit of extra time off this summer, compared to the constricted break they had in 2021 on the back of a manic finish to the campaign.

Hartley will not ‘switch off’

Hartley is known for being a driven character and will stick with those traits to help Cove tackle the Championship as best they can.

“We’ll need to start planning pre-season games and what our schedule will look like,” said Hartley. “But we’ll have a longer break this year.

“It’ll be six or seven weeks, so it’ll be a good rest for them. I’ll try get four games in before that then four more for the build-up. Eight games before the first league game should be more than enough.

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Pictures by Scott Baxter

“I’m planning to go to the Championship games on Friday night and then look at the play-off games through that period, just so I’m prepared. I’ll not switch off.

“We’ll need to be ready and well-prepared for coming back.

“Bringing in a couple of players is a must. We’ll need to strengthen and bring some more bodies in.”

Hartley is due to sit down with Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse this week and discuss key plans for the future.

Hybrid model: ‘If it’s not this year, it’ll definitely be next year’

One of the big decisions to be made will be whether the club employs a hybrid model of full-time and part-time players next season and, if so, what that will look like.

It is something Airdrieonians have done and have had a great season in League One.

However, on the flipside, Arbroath have shown what can be done as a part-time club in the Championship with a good core of players.

“It’s not something we’ve set in stone yet,” said Hartley. “I said to the chairman we’d get together this week and see how we can plan ahead for that, if it’s going to be this year.

“Is it too soon? I don’t know. It’s how the hybrid model works; you do your two nights (with part-time players) and do your morning/afternoon session with the other players.

“If that’s the way it’s going to work this year (it’s not confirmed). If it’s not this year, it’ll definitely be next year.”

