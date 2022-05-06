Paul Hartley pays tribute to unsung Cove Rangers duo Morgyn Neill and Stuart McKenzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Paul Hartley pays tribute to unsung Cove Rangers duo Morgyn Neill and Stuart McKenzie

By Jamie Durent
May 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 6, 2022, 11:50 am
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill.

Paul Hartley has paid tribute to unsung Cove Rangers duo Morgyn Neill and Stuart McKenzie for their roles this season.

Centre-back Neill has played more minutes than anyone in a Cove jersey and after regaining the number one jersey early in the season, McKenzie has been a hugely-dependable figure between the posts.

Both players were rewarded with places in the League One team of the year, while Neill was also voted club player of the year in Cove’s end of season awards.

Neill joined from Dumbarton last summer, on the back of helping keep the Sons in League One. He spoke to The Press and Journal in March about the adaptation process for him in learning a new playing style.

Aside from a brief spell at Montrose, McKenzie has been a regular figure at Cove for more than a decade and has taken his performances into the SPFL.

“Stu has been so consistent, the amount of clean sheets we’ve had as a group,” said Hartley. “He can be really pleased with his work this year.

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie greets the fans after the win over Dumbarton
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie greets the fans after the win over Dumbarton

“Scoop (Neill) has been brilliant. He’s had a great season. He’s come in and fitted in with the team, plus he’s a great lad.

“He’s a winner, can defend and has improved his distribution. We’re delighted with the efforts of the players.

“When I spoke to him last year, I liked what I saw of him at Dumbarton. He really defended the box well.

“But the way we play as a team, can he come in and do it for us? It took him a wee while to adjust, maybe a good month into the season, but he’s been so consistent.”

Hartley was thrilled with the amount of recognition his players have received in the end-of-season awards.

Cove had three players – Harry Milne, Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister – nominated for the League One player of the year while seven of the squad featured in the PFA Scotland team of the season for the division.

“It’s brilliant we’ve got seven players in the team of the year,” said Hartley. “It’s a remarkable achievement and I’ve not seen that before.

“But then we’ve had three out of the four for the individual award. It’s a fitting way to end the season.

“We could have had more in the team of the year – Iain Vigurs has been absolutely outstanding for me. But we’re really pleased with the group we’ve got in.”

Cove Rangers: The key games in their League One title success

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]