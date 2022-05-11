Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley cites Arbroath example ahead of Championship bow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Hartley reckons Arbroath provide a good example to Cove Rangers as they prepare to join the Championship.

Arbroath have been a feel-good story this season, belying their status – as the sole part-time team in a division of full-time opponents – to finish second.

The Red Lichties qualified for the play-offs and manager Dick Campbell earned a nomination for manager of the year.

Cove will join the second tier in the summer and will either be part-time or employ a hybrid model of part and full-time players.

“They’ve been together quite a while, the same as our guys,” said Hartley of Arbroath.

“They’ve always added a few in, brought in some good loans. That’ll be sort of the same model that we’ll try and go along with.

“We know it’ll be a tough league. Every game is such a battle. I’ve watched a lot of games this year and we’re under no illusions that it’ll be easy.

“We’re going to have to have the right squad to go and tackle that division.”

Arbroath lost just five of 36 matches this season in the Championship and were in title contention until the penultimate round of fixtures.

Cove, meanwhile, were beaten on three occasions on their way to the League One title and only one of those defeats – an early-season reverse at Queen’s Park – came against full-time opponents.

They were undefeated against another full-time side, Falkirk, and most crucially Airdrieonians, who were Cove’s closest contenders for the championship.

“Doing it sometimes isn’t enough,” he added. “You’re going to have to go for 36 games. The majority will be full-time.

“The good thing we’ve got on our side is we’ve got a lot of time to prepare, in terms of rebuilding the group and what we need.

“There’s general things off the pitch as well, outwith the football side, and I’m sure the chairman will tackle that.”