Cove Rangers in no mood to stand still as Paul Hartley to assess squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers in no mood to stand still as Paul Hartley to assess squad

By Jamie Durent
May 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 11:53 am
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley insists the club will not stand still as he prepares to make decisions on his squad.

Hartley will have to assess the future of a number of players as he prepares Cove for life in the Championship.

The departure of full-back Harry Milne has already been confirmed, with the 25-year-old heading to Partick Thistle this summer.

Kai Fotheringham will return to parent club Dundee United but Ryan Strachan, Leighton McIntosh, Ola Adeyemo and Jevan Anderson find themselves out of contract. There is also Ross Draper to factor in, given that he spent most of the season on loan at Elgin.

Strachan and Anderson have had injury-affected seasons, with the latter heading out on loan to Elgin before a shoulder problem curtailed his campaign.

Jevan Anderson.
Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson

McIntosh got a run of games over the festive period but has been in and out of the side. He grabbed the late equaliser against Queen’s Park last month. Adeyemo has primarily been used as a substitute after joining in September.

“We’re a club on the rise and we want to continue that,” said Hartley. “We can’t stand still. My job is to keep the club moving all the time on the pitch. Sometimes you have to make decisions for the best of the club.

“We’ll have to make decisions on players over the next period. That’s my job and you have to make them.

“I’m used to it; players come in, players stay and players leave. Some maybe want to leave. That’s just part and parcel of the game.

“We have to make decisions based on the football side and I’ve got to keep improving the group.”

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

While difficult decisions will have to be made, the Cove boss knows he has the backing of a strong chairman in Keith Moorhouse.

“The chairman is a very clever businessman,” added Hartley. “He knows how to handle things and have the best structure in place, on and off the pitch.

“We had a good conversation the other day to say we’d get our teeth into it this week. What do we need, what’s our budget, what can and can’t we afford.

“We have to be sensible. He’s ran the club well over a number of years in charge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]