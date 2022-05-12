Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hopes for fan boost after title success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hopes for fan boost after title success

By Jamie Durent
May 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 12, 2022, 2:31 pm
Cove Rangers fans at the game with Dumbarton. Picture by Scott Baxter
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hopes the club’s League One title success can help boost their fanbase even more.

Cove attracted more than 1,000 supporters to their final two home games of the season against Alloa Athletic and Dumbarton, which saw them become champions.

The club has attracted an average of 747 fans per game in 2021-22, which was the second-highest in the division behind full-time side Falkirk.

They will have the benefit of bigger clubs with decent travelling supports heading up to Cove in the Championship.

But the success of their own club could hopefully bring some more punters through the gates.

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie greets the fans after the win over Dumbarton
“Next year you’re going to have some big clubs in the division where the away support is much bigger,” said Hartley.

“What I was really pleased with on that Saturday (against Dumbarton) was the amount of kids at the game. It was great.

“It was one of those days – we had the weather and managed to get the result. We sent everybody home happy.

“You could see that with the players and staff mingling with the fans, which they should be. It’s a day you’ll always remember.”

The club has been preparing for arguably for its biggest step yet, since joining the SPFL in 2019.

Cove have invested in the playing squad year-on-year and won two league titles in their opening three years in the Scottish leagues.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
“The club should be so proud of themselves from where they came from,” added Hartley.

We can’t stand still and I’ve said that to the chairman. If we do that, it can easily go the other way. You can go back down the leagues again.

“It’s a tough league ahead but we’ve got enough time to prepare, to how we can get better and improve all the time.”

