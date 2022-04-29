BBC Scotland favourite Richard Gordon joins Cove Rangers as new head of media and communications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
BBC Scotland favourite Richard Gordon joins Cove Rangers as new head of media and communications

By Jamie Durent
April 29, 2022, 11:10 am
Richard Gordon, who will be joining Cove Rangers for next season
Richard Gordon, who will be joining Cove Rangers for next season

Long-serving BBC Scotland present Richard Gordon will be joining Cove Rangers as head of media and communications.

Gordon, who announced this week he would be stepping down from Saturday Sportsound, comes on board on the back of the club winning promotion to the Championship.

He presented the Saturday show for 30 years and will still present its Sunday and midweek editions, as well as continuing his column for the Press and Journal.

Gordon told the club website: “When I began my radio career at Northsound in 1987, Cove Rangers had just embarked on their first season in the Highland League. I could not have imagined back then the journey that lay ahead both for me personally, and for the club.

“I have followed their fortunes since and loved every minute of their short, but sensational, time in the SPFL.

“When I made the decision to return home to the north-east, I had a chat with the chairman Keith Moorhouse and the opportunity arose to join in on the adventure.

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse

“It was too good to turn down, and the last few weeks of the season were particularly nerve-wracking.

“Quite apart from what they have achieved on the pitch, there are so many good people behind the scenes at Balmoral Stadium; the club is run with a humility and decency I admire, and I cannot wait to get started.

“I hope the experience I have gained over the past thirty-five years can be put to good use and that I can play a small part in helping Cove Rangers to even greater success in the future.”

Former Evening Express sports editor Charlie Allan is already part of Cove’s media team, alongside Andrew Jamieson.

Moorhouse added: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to have someone of Richard’s quality join our club at an exciting time both on and off the park. We are determined to continue to improve all aspects of the club and this appointment underlines our ambition.

“Throughout our conversations, it was clear that Richard’s personality in addition to his experience and wealth of knowledge of Scottish football would be a major asset to our club. I am sure that Richard will prove to be an outstanding off the field signing for our club.

“We have a great media team in place, with Richard, Charlie & Andrew, and I am sure they will continue to deliver new and exciting content over the coming seasons.”

