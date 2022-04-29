BBC Scotland favourite Richard Gordon joins Cove Rangers as new head of media and communications

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Long-serving BBC Scotland present Richard Gordon will be joining Cove Rangers as head of media and communications.

Gordon, who announced this week he would be stepping down from Saturday Sportsound, comes on board on the back of the club winning promotion to the Championship.

He presented the Saturday show for 30 years and will still present its Sunday and midweek editions, as well as continuing his column for the Press and Journal.

Gordon told the club website: “When I began my radio career at Northsound in 1987, Cove Rangers had just embarked on their first season in the Highland League. I could not have imagined back then the journey that lay ahead both for me personally, and for the club.

“I have followed their fortunes since and loved every minute of their short, but sensational, time in the SPFL.

“When I made the decision to return home to the north-east, I had a chat with the chairman Keith Moorhouse and the opportunity arose to join in on the adventure.

“It was too good to turn down, and the last few weeks of the season were particularly nerve-wracking.

“Quite apart from what they have achieved on the pitch, there are so many good people behind the scenes at Balmoral Stadium; the club is run with a humility and decency I admire, and I cannot wait to get started.

“I hope the experience I have gained over the past thirty-five years can be put to good use and that I can play a small part in helping Cove Rangers to even greater success in the future.”

Former Evening Express sports editor Charlie Allan is already part of Cove’s media team, alongside Andrew Jamieson.

Moorhouse added: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to have someone of Richard’s quality join our club at an exciting time both on and off the park. We are determined to continue to improve all aspects of the club and this appointment underlines our ambition.

“Throughout our conversations, it was clear that Richard’s personality in addition to his experience and wealth of knowledge of Scottish football would be a major asset to our club. I am sure that Richard will prove to be an outstanding off the field signing for our club.

“We have a great media team in place, with Richard, Charlie & Andrew, and I am sure they will continue to deliver new and exciting content over the coming seasons.”