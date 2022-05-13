Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley wins April manager of the month award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley has scooped his fourth manager of the month award of the season after winning the prize for April.

Last month culminated in Cove becoming champions of League One and sealing a historic promotion to the Championship.

Hartley won the award in November, December and March as Cove strung together a hugely impressive 26-game unbeaten run.

It helped seal his fifth promotion and fourth league title as a manager, adding to it the League Two victory with Cove in 2020.