Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hails ‘one-off’ season after winning League One manager of the month award for April

Paul Hartley hailed Cove Rangers’ one-off season as he picked up his fourth manager of the month award.

The Cove boss won the award for April, on the back of steering Cove to the League One title, adding to his successes in November, December and March.

The Aberdeen side have put together a 26-game unbeaten run to steer themselves towards the title. They won it with a 1-0 win over Dumbarton last month and ended up seven points clear over second-placed Airdrieonians.

Hartley, who has now won five promotions and four league titles as a manager, has been able to sit back and appreciate the success of the campaign over the last couple of weeks.

It will go down as one of the most memorable seasons in Cove’s history as they prepare for Championship football for the first time.

“We’ve had a great season so these rewards are really pleasing,” said Hartley. “It comes on the back of hard work, team work from the board, staff and players.

“It’s been a one-off season, where everything has gone well for us. It’s nice to pick up the individual awards.

“There’s still people talking about it – I had a couple of days break with the staff and it’s not until then can you sit back and think: ‘that was a big game, that was a big goal’.

“The work the players put in was incredible. The year has been incredible and it might never happen again, everything that has happened this year.

“We just need to look forward now and try and be really strong again next year.”