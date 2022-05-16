Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley talks expectations after scooping League One manager of the year award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley talks expectations after scooping League One manager of the year award

By Jamie Durent
May 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley with his League One manager of the year award.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley with his League One manager of the year award

Managing expectations is something Cove Rangers and Paul Hartley may have to add to their arsenal for next season.

Hartley, who has been named the League One manager of the season after guiding Cove to the League One title, is at the helm for his fourth season with the club as they prepare for their biggest step yet.

Year on year, going back to their time in the Highland League, followers of Cove have been used to witnessing success.

Some thought their first season in the SPFL would be one of consolidation. Not so – they swept to the League Two title with a double-digit margin of victory in the Covid-shortened 2019-20 campaign.

They followed that up with a defeat in the play-off semi-finals in League One the following year. Progress, while not totally unabated, was marching on at a fair pace.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley with the League One trophy.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley with the League One trophy.

In 2022, they got over the line in some style, on the back of a 26-game unbeaten run and a title race in which Airdrieonians had pushed them as far as they could go.

But stepping up to the Championship three years out of the Highland League cannot be lost amid the hoopla and plaudits. The club is heading to somewhere it has never been before and, as impressive as Cove have been, they will need to up their game again.

‘You’ve got to be strong, fit, organised, disciplined’

“People at Cove and Cove fans expect to be challenging for titles – it’ll be a totally different season for us,” said Hartley. “Our main aim is to make sure we’re competitive in every game and we won’t make any predictions.

“It’d be massive for us to stay in the league. We’ll have to see what other teams will be in there with us, but some of them in there now are so strong.

“Every week, you’re going to have to be on your game. You’ve got to be strong, fit, organised, disciplined. We’re not under any illusions – we want to be as strong as we can and make it difficult for teams every single week.”

Developments are expected to be made on and off the park, with improvements at the Balmoral Stadium, steps taken towards a hybrid model of player contracts in the future and developments in the youth department of the club.

Cove Rangers players celebrate League One title success.
Cove Rangers players celebrate League One title success.

All this serves to take Cove on to another level, with significant growth undergone since their arrival into the Scottish leagues in 2019.

“You’re one tier away from the Premiership – three years ago you were four tiers away, so it’s a massive difference,” said Hartley. “The rise has been incredible and perhaps quicker than expected for some.

Cove keeping an eye on younger players

“We would rather be here than not. I believe we will be ready, but there’s a lot of work to be done between now and the start of the season.”

There is work to be done on the squad. While the vast majority are under contract for next season, there are some key areas for Hartley to target.

While the core group they have has played an immensely strong role in them getting to this point, they do need help.

“Recruitment will be the key thing for us,” added Hartley. “We’re not silly, we need some players that are going to help us. We’ve not got a big squad.

“Some players will move on and we have to be as strong as we can. We can’t go into this league thinking we’re OK.

“We’ve recruited well every year. We’ve got a good core of players here, an experienced squad. We’ll maybe look to go down a younger route, to get more legs and speed in the team.

“My job is to do that as best as I can.”

