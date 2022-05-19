Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley targets half-dozen recruits for debut campaign in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley targets half-dozen recruits for debut campaign in the Championship

By Jamie Durent
May 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 11:49 am
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley.

Paul Hartley is targeting at least six players to strengthen his Cove Rangers squad for their tilt at the Championship.

Cove have several players out of contract this summer, with Ryan Strachan, Jevan Anderson and Ola Adeyemo departing, while Kai Fotheringham has returned to parent club Dundee United.

Harry Milne’s move to Partick Thistle will also leave a significant gap at left-back which Hartley will have to fill.

The League One champions have traditionally tried to do their business early and get players through the door in plenty of time for the new season.

Cove will potentially be the only part-time team in the second tier next season and Hartley will have to strengthen their squad accordingly.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley with his League One manager of the year award
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley with his League One manager of the year award.

“I think we need about half-a-dozen players in,” said Hartley. “It’ll be busy and I’ve had a lot of meetings so far.

“I went to a few games last week and it’s the same this week. We need to hit the ground running for when we come back on June 21.

“I would like the squad in place for then but it’ll be difficult. I think the loan market will be better this year, because of where we are now.

“The first year you’re in the league, you don’t always get the best loan players. The second year it gets a bit better but going into the Championship, we’ll definitely have an opportunity to get players in if we go down that route.”

Hartley has been an interested spectator for the play-off games in both the division they are coming from and going into.

Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson with Airdrieonians pair Scott Agnew and Brody Paterson
Cove Rangers and Airdrieonians were frequent adversaries this season.

Caley Thistle and Arbroath were evenly-matched over their two-legged tie while Queen’s Park and Airdrieonians – two familiar foes for Cove – did battle to join them in the second-tier.

“They’ve been tight, tough games,” added Hartley. “I watched Arbroath against Morton and Inverness, to get a bit of insight into the Championship.

“I’m just glad we’re out of League One. I look at the teams in it next year and it’s an incredible league. It’s going to be the toughest league, I think.

“Dunfermline are going down, Kelty will be strong, Falkirk, Alloa, one of Airdrie and Queen’s Park – I wouldn’t like to be in that league next year.”

