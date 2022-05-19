Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley targets half-dozen recruits for debut campaign in the Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Hartley is targeting at least six players to strengthen his Cove Rangers squad for their tilt at the Championship.

Cove have several players out of contract this summer, with Ryan Strachan, Jevan Anderson and Ola Adeyemo departing, while Kai Fotheringham has returned to parent club Dundee United.

Harry Milne’s move to Partick Thistle will also leave a significant gap at left-back which Hartley will have to fill.

The League One champions have traditionally tried to do their business early and get players through the door in plenty of time for the new season.

Cove will potentially be the only part-time team in the second tier next season and Hartley will have to strengthen their squad accordingly.

“I think we need about half-a-dozen players in,” said Hartley. “It’ll be busy and I’ve had a lot of meetings so far.

“I went to a few games last week and it’s the same this week. We need to hit the ground running for when we come back on June 21.

“I would like the squad in place for then but it’ll be difficult. I think the loan market will be better this year, because of where we are now.

“The first year you’re in the league, you don’t always get the best loan players. The second year it gets a bit better but going into the Championship, we’ll definitely have an opportunity to get players in if we go down that route.”

Hartley has been an interested spectator for the play-off games in both the division they are coming from and going into.

Caley Thistle and Arbroath were evenly-matched over their two-legged tie while Queen’s Park and Airdrieonians – two familiar foes for Cove – did battle to join them in the second-tier.

“They’ve been tight, tough games,” added Hartley. “I watched Arbroath against Morton and Inverness, to get a bit of insight into the Championship.

“I’m just glad we’re out of League One. I look at the teams in it next year and it’s an incredible league. It’s going to be the toughest league, I think.

“Dunfermline are going down, Kelty will be strong, Falkirk, Alloa, one of Airdrie and Queen’s Park – I wouldn’t like to be in that league next year.”