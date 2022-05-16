Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley named League One manager of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley has completed a memorable awards sweep for the club by winning League One manager of the season.

The club won the title by seven points, which saw Hartley pick up his fourth monthly award of the campaign on Friday.

Captain and leading goalscorer Mitch Megginson picked up the player of the season honour for the third tier and Hartley added the yearly gong today.

Hartley guided Cove to their second league title under his stewardship and their third promotion in four seasons. It is his fifth promotion as a manager.

He now has the business of preparing Cove for the next major step on their journey – joining the Championship.