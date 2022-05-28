Cove Rangers Championship stat pack: What lies in store for League One champions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers will begin their first season in the Championship in a couple of months and the field ahead of them is set.

The conclusion of the Premiership play-off saw the final spot in the second-tier decided and Cove know exactly who they will be facing next season.

There will be some familiar faces, such as Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park, but also plenty of new ones as the Aberdeen outfit head into uncharted territory.

Here, we take a look at who Paul Hartley’s side will take on during the 2022-23 Championship campaign.

Arbroath

The team cited as a perfect example for Cove as to what can be achieved by a part-time team in the Championship.

Arbroath fell short in their bid to cap a remarkable season with promotion to the Premiership but will hope to be among the top-half contenders once again.

Cove once looked upon Alloa as a benchmark and have subsequently surpassed the Wasps. The four meetings with Dick Campbell’s side next season should make for intriguing battles.

This season: Second (lost in play-off semi-finals) Years in the Championship: Three

H2H record against Cove: N/A Distance from Cove: 52 miles

Ayr United

Ayr have finished eighth in consecutive seasons in the second-tier but have struggled to match the heights achieved under Ian McCall, since his departure in 2019.

They went through three head coaches this season, with David Hopkin and Jim Duffy both leaving before Lee Bullen came in and ensured they would stay in the division for a fifth campaign.

The appointment of Graeme Mathie as managing director has served to give the club more of a direction off-the-park and some stability would serve them well going forward.

This season: Eighth Years in the Championship: Four

H2H record against Cove: N/A Distance from Cove: 177 miles

Dundee

Nothing short of a disastrous season for the Dens Park side, which saw them return to the Championship again.

They floundered for much of the season and the surprise departure of James McPake – replaced by Mark McGhee – did little to boost their survival prospects.

An immediate return to the Premiership will be high on their agenda but an immediate concern is getting a manager in the dugout, before any rebuild can begin.

This season: 12th (Premiership, relegated) Years in the Championship: Zero

H2H record against Cove: W1, D1, L0 Distance from Cove: 63 miles

Hamilton

A below-par campaign saw Accies follow-up relegation from the Premiership with a mid-table finish, never really threatening the promotion play-offs.

Stuart Taylor, who briefly served as part of Malky Mackay’s coaching staff at Ross County before being lured to his former club as manager, has exited after less than a year in charge. With aspirations of a return to the top flight, getting his replacement right is vital.

They will ground-share with League One side Clyde in 2022-23 which should provide some additional revenue for the new boss.

This season: Sixth Years in the Championship: One

H2H record against Cove: N/A Distance from Cove: 144 miles

Inverness

The Caley Jags’ campaign was one of roller-coaster proportions, surging out the blocks to lead the league, before seeing their form tank in the New Year. They recovered impressively and narrowly missed out on promotion, losing out to St Johnstone in the play-off final.

The club is entering its sixth year in the Championship and those years of punching above their weight in the Premiership feel like a distant memory.

Billy Dodds has some work to do on the squad, with the departure of key loan players Reece McAlear and Logan Chalmers and Premiership interest in Robbie Deas and Roddy MacGregor likely.

This season: Third (lost in play-off finals) Years in the Championship: Five

H2H record against Cove: W2, D0, L1 Distance from Cove: 116 miles

Morton

The longest-serving side in the Championship, there were signs of growth this season following the appointment of club favourite Dougie Imrie as head coach.

Whether the club has what it takes to stretch beyond its mid-table reaches remains to be seen. They only won twice in their last 10 games but were able to rely on Queen of the South and Dunfermline’s poor showings.

Giving Imrie the chance to build a bit of consistency at Cappielow represents their best chance of progress.

This season: Seventh Years in the Championship: Seven

H2H record against Cove: W1, D0, L0 Distance from Cove: 165 miles

Partick Thistle

Partick pipped Cove to the League One title in 2021 and backed up their return to the second tier with a decent play-off finish.

They have also managed to bring in Cove favourite Harry Milne this summer, on the back of a hugely-impressive year with the League One champions.

Having their Firhill pitch repaired – it suffered badly sharing with Queen’s Park – should give the Jags a big lift as they look to go one better than this season.

This season: Fourth (lost in play-off quarter-finals) Years in the Championship: One

H2H record against Cove: W1, D1, L2 Distance from Cove: 143 miles

Queen’s Park

They finished 28 points adrift of Cove this year but will join them in the Championship after overcoming in-form Airdrieonians in the play-offs.

The appointment of Owen Coyle as manager and an already-full-time squad indicates the ceiling of their ambition may still be some way off.

Investment in the squad is likely again this summer and they will be pushing for the redevelopment of Lesser Hampden to be completed in time for the start of the league season.

This season: Fourth (League One, won play-offs) Years in the Championship: Zero

H2H record against Cove: W1, D3, L3 Distance from Cove: 146 miles (Lesser Hampden)

Raith Rovers

A tumultuous end to the season, which unravelled after the furore around David Goodwillie’s signing, saw them miss out on the play-offs.

Manager John McGlynn departing for Falkirk and significant changes in the boardroom could mean a season of transition at Stark’s Park.

Squad should be more than good enough to avoid being dragged into trouble but will need strengthening if they are to challenge the promotion candidates.

This season: Fifth Years in the Championship: Two

H2H record against Cove: W1, D0, L2 Distance from Cove: 97 miles