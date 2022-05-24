Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley turns down chance to manage English League Two club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has turned down the chance to take charge of English League Two side Hartlepool United.

According to a report in the Scottish Sun, Hartley was given permission to talk to the Victoria Park side, who finished 17th in the fourth tier of English football.

But the former Scotland midfielder has opted to remain at Balmoral Stadium and lead Cove in their first season in the Championship.

Hartley has enjoyed an impressive time in charge at Cove, leading the Aberdeen side to two promotions in three seasons.

The 45-year-old was named League One manager of the year earlier this month, having won four manager of the month awards during an excellent campaign

Hartlepool are without a manager after sacking Graeme Lee earlier this month.

Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Great Neale Cooper had two spells in charge of Hartlepool, while former Caley Thistle manager John Hughes was at the helm from 2012-13.

Cove were crowned League One champions last month – finishing seven points ahead of Airdrieonians.