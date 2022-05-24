Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley turns down chance to manage English League Two club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley turns down chance to manage English League Two club

By Danny Law
May 24, 2022, 4:41 pm
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley with the League One trophy
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley with the League One trophy. Pictures by Scott Baxter

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has turned down the chance to take charge of English League Two side Hartlepool United.

According to a report in the Scottish Sun, Hartley was given permission to talk to the Victoria Park side, who finished 17th in the fourth tier of English football.

But the former Scotland midfielder has opted to remain at Balmoral Stadium and lead Cove in their first season in the Championship.

Hartley has enjoyed an impressive time in charge at Cove, leading the Aberdeen side to two promotions in three seasons.

The 45-year-old was named League One manager of the year earlier this month, having won four manager of the month awards during an excellent campaign

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Pictures by Scott Baxter

Hartlepool are without a manager after sacking Graeme Lee earlier this month.

Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Great Neale Cooper had two spells in charge of Hartlepool, while former Caley Thistle manager John Hughes was at the helm from 2012-13.

Cove were crowned League One champions last month – finishing seven points ahead of Airdrieonians.

Alex McLeish in awe of Cove Rangers and their ‘meteoric’ rise as club celebrate centenary year

 

