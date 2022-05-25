Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley focused on task of preparing for Championship after Hartlepool links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley focused on task of preparing for Championship after Hartlepool links

By Jamie Durent
May 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley insists his focus is on preparing for life in the Championship after being linked with the Hartlepool United job.

Reports emerged this week indicating the Cove boss had spoken to the English League Two side about their managerial vacancy but turned them down.

Pools said on Wednesday they had whittled down a shortlist to replace Graeme Lee but were “disappointed some initial conversations were leaked to the press”.

Hartley has guided Cove into the second tier after two promotions in three seasons, with the club only joining the SPFL in 2019.

They will return for pre-season in June ahead of the biggest step in their history.

“I’m enjoying it here and want to keep working hard, building on what we have done,” said Hartley.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Pictures by Scott Baxter

“The league we’re going into is going to be extremely difficult. We’ll see where we are after 10 games; it’s a new league full of full-time clubs.

“We’ve seen how well Arbroath have done, but we’re the new team in it. Queen’s Park come in as well, but they’re full-time.

“There are strong squads in the Championship and we have to make sure we compete in every game. Guys have proved they can step up in each league, but they have to prove it again.

“It’s all well getting there, but can you step up again? People have played in the Championship before, but some have not played any football in the division.

“Those who have not played at that level need to rise to the challenge – it’s the whole purpose of being in the squad. If you want to stay in the team, you need to impress and show me.”

Cove were handed a Premier Sports Cup group with Livingston, Caley Thistle, Kelty Hearts and Albion Rovers in Wednesday’s draw.

The Aberdeen side beat Inverness in last year’s competition and saw off Albion Rovers en-route to the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

“They’re good games for us and a good test in pre-season,” added Hartley. “We’ll hopefully get a a couple more games pencilled in and get eight before the league games.

“Inverness are a good team. They fell a wee bit short in the end against St Johnstone (in the Premiership play-off final), but I thought they were really good in the first half. They were a wee bit unfortunate with the scoreline, but they will be a challenge.

“Kelty have done really well coming through the pyramid system like ourselves. Livingston are a well-organised side and were unlucky not to get into the top six.

“These are the type of games we wanted to get us ready for the league games.”

