Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley focused on task of preparing for Championship after Hartlepool links

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley insists his focus is on preparing for life in the Championship after being linked with the Hartlepool United job.

Reports emerged this week indicating the Cove boss had spoken to the English League Two side about their managerial vacancy but turned them down.

Pools said on Wednesday they had whittled down a shortlist to replace Graeme Lee but were “disappointed some initial conversations were leaked to the press”.

Hartley has guided Cove into the second tier after two promotions in three seasons, with the club only joining the SPFL in 2019.

They will return for pre-season in June ahead of the biggest step in their history.

“I’m enjoying it here and want to keep working hard, building on what we have done,” said Hartley.

“The league we’re going into is going to be extremely difficult. We’ll see where we are after 10 games; it’s a new league full of full-time clubs.

“We’ve seen how well Arbroath have done, but we’re the new team in it. Queen’s Park come in as well, but they’re full-time.

“There are strong squads in the Championship and we have to make sure we compete in every game. Guys have proved they can step up in each league, but they have to prove it again.

“It’s all well getting there, but can you step up again? People have played in the Championship before, but some have not played any football in the division.

“Those who have not played at that level need to rise to the challenge – it’s the whole purpose of being in the squad. If you want to stay in the team, you need to impress and show me.”

Cove were handed a Premier Sports Cup group with Livingston, Caley Thistle, Kelty Hearts and Albion Rovers in Wednesday’s draw.

🏆 We have been drawn in group G in the Premier Sports Cup alongside:@LiviFCOfficial @ICTFC @KeltyHeartsFC @albionrovers Fixture details will be released in due course pic.twitter.com/gSdcJQujBp — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) May 25, 2022

The Aberdeen side beat Inverness in last year’s competition and saw off Albion Rovers en-route to the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

“They’re good games for us and a good test in pre-season,” added Hartley. “We’ll hopefully get a a couple more games pencilled in and get eight before the league games.

“Inverness are a good team. They fell a wee bit short in the end against St Johnstone (in the Premiership play-off final), but I thought they were really good in the first half. They were a wee bit unfortunate with the scoreline, but they will be a challenge.

“Kelty have done really well coming through the pyramid system like ourselves. Livingston are a well-organised side and were unlucky not to get into the top six.

“These are the type of games we wanted to get us ready for the league games.”