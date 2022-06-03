Paul Hartley leaves Cove Rangers post to take Hartlepool United job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Hartley has left his role as manager of Cove Rangers to take over English League Two side Hartlepool United.

Hartley had initially rebuffed the offer from Pools but they subsequently returned with an improved offer to tempt him away from the Balmoral Stadium.

The former Dundee and Falkirk boss took over at Cove in 2019 upon their promotion to the SPFL and in three seasons, led them to two league titles.

He was named League One manager of the season after guiding Cove to the Championship and the club will now begin the search for a new manager to guide them into the second tier.

Chairman Keith Moorhouse told the club website: “This has been on the table for the past couple of weeks, and I know Paul was torn between the loyalty he feels towards us and his desire to manage in England.

“The lure of full-time football was also a major factor, and in the end, I think that, and the improved offer from Hartlepool, swung it their way.

“We obviously have a few names in mind, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I hadn’t already drawn up a short-list, but we are open to suggestions, and I’m sure this will be an attractive position to many within the game.

“Whoever takes up the reins, they will get the same backing Paul enjoyed. The journey doesn’t end just because the manager has left. As a club we have realistic ambitions for the next few years, and they will be implemented irrespective of who is running the team.

“We will support the new man just as we have our previous managers, and I remain as confident and positive about the future as I have always been.”

Also leaving Cove alongside Hartley will be his long-serving assistant Gordon Young, who he previously worked with at Falkirk before joining him at the Aberdeen side.

Hartlepool finished 17th this season in League Two, having been promoted from the National League via the play-offs last season.

They have had eight different managers since the start of the 2017-18 season with their most recent permanent boss, Graeme Lee, sacked at the start of May. They finished the campaign with Michael Nelson in caretaker charge.

Hartley succeeded John Sheran as manager three years ago, after the hugely successful boss moved into a director of football role following a heart scare.

In his first season in charge, Cove surged to the League Two title after dominating on their SPFL debut.

Their 2020-21 campaign in League One saw them eliminated in the play-offs by Airdrieonians but they bested the Diamonds a year later over the full season, winning the League One title by seven points.

Work is already underway off-the-field to help the club prepare for life in the Championship for the first time. Finding a new manager must now be factored in to that equation.