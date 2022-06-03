Paul Hartley leaves Cove Rangers post to take Hartlepool United job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Hartley leaves Cove Rangers post to take Hartlepool United job

By Jamie Durent
June 3, 2022, 6:32 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 6:33 pm
Former Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Former Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Paul Hartley has left his role as manager of Cove Rangers to take over English League Two side Hartlepool United.

Hartley had initially rebuffed the offer from Pools but they subsequently returned with an improved offer to tempt him away from the Balmoral Stadium.

The former Dundee and Falkirk boss took over at Cove in 2019 upon their promotion to the SPFL and in three seasons, led them to two league titles.

He was named League One manager of the season after guiding Cove to the Championship and the club will now begin the search for a new manager to guide them into the second tier.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley with his League One manager of the year award.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley with his League One manager of the year award

Chairman Keith Moorhouse told the club website: “This has been on the table for the past couple of weeks, and I know Paul was torn between the loyalty he feels towards us and his desire to manage in England.

“The lure of full-time football was also a major factor, and in the end, I think that, and the improved offer from Hartlepool, swung it their way.

“We obviously have a few names in mind, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I hadn’t already drawn up a short-list, but we are open to suggestions, and I’m sure this will be an attractive position to many within the game.

“Whoever takes up the reins, they will get the same backing Paul enjoyed. The journey doesn’t end just because the manager has left. As a club we have realistic ambitions for the next few years, and they will be implemented irrespective of who is running the team.

“We will support the new man just as we have our previous managers, and I remain as confident and positive about the future as I have always been.”

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse

Also leaving Cove alongside Hartley will be his long-serving assistant Gordon Young, who he previously worked with at Falkirk before joining him at the Aberdeen side.

Hartlepool finished 17th this season in League Two, having been promoted from the National League via the play-offs last season.

They have had eight different managers since the start of the 2017-18 season with their most recent permanent boss, Graeme Lee, sacked at the start of May. They finished the campaign with Michael Nelson in caretaker charge.

Hartley succeeded John Sheran as manager three years ago, after the hugely successful boss moved into a director of football role following a heart scare.

In his first season in charge, Cove surged to the League Two title after dominating on their SPFL debut.

Their 2020-21 campaign in League One saw them eliminated in the play-offs by Airdrieonians but they bested the Diamonds a year later over the full season, winning the League One title by seven points.

Work is already underway off-the-field to help the club prepare for life in the Championship for the first time. Finding a new manager must now be factored in to that equation.





