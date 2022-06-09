Cove Rangers apply for permission to build two temporary stands at Balmoral Stadium

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have applied for permission to build two temporary stands at Balmoral Stadium.

The Aberdeen side, who are preparing for life in the Championship after their League One title success, have submitted the plans to Aberdeen City Council.

The plans are for two temporary, covered stands of 882 seats which would be located behind each goal – one for home fans and one for away fans – for the coming season.

The current capacity at Balmoral Stadium is 2,393 which includes 311 seats in the Main Stand. There is also allowance for 919 home standing fans, 108 in a home standing enclosure and 45 in a home seated enclosure as well as 900 away standing fans and 110 in an away standing enclosure.

The plans would increase the capacity to 3,131 with 311 in the Main Stand, 882 in the new temporary home stand and 882 in the new temporary away stand.

There would also be scope for 405 home standing fans, 108 in the home standing enclosure and 45 in the home seated enclosure. As well as the new away stand, there would be capacity for 388 away standing fans and 110 fans in an away enclosure.

Speaking to the Press and Journal last month, Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse said the club were working on increasing the capacity at the ground after winning promotion to the second tier of Scottish football.

He said: “We’re working on that already, to make sure the stadium is capable of handling bigger crowds.

“We fully expect the away support to be of bigger numbers than this season and there’s a lot of big clubs in the Championships we’ll come up against.

“There’ll be additional facilities put in, that’s for sure. There are other things we can do to get the facilities improved between now and the start of next season, which don’t include extending the stand.

“The costs, in relation to extending the main stand right now, are prohibitive. From a financial stand-point it’s just not sensible to spend the level of money it needs, because we expect the costs to come down in the future.

“But we’re working on a number of options. We’re at a different level and the facilities need to come up a level. It needs to be in place before we start the first game of the Premier Sports Cup.”

A Cove Rangers statement read: “In preparation for the new season in the cinch Championship, the club have been looking at a number of options to improve and upgrade the facilities at Balmoral Stadium.

“We are pleased to confirm that as a result of the work undertaken by a group of people within the club, working alongside a number of specialist providers, we are now in a position to lodge a planning application for the erection of two temporary stands which will now follow the Local Authority processes.

“We will provide further updates to supporters in due course.”

Cove Rangers are currently looking for a new manager following the departure of Paul Hartley. He was named Hartlepool United manager last week.

The plans can be viewed on the Aberdeen City Council website here.