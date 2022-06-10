Cove Rangers: Five players make it into League One team of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Five players make it into League One team of the season

By Jamie Durent
June 10, 2022, 11:25 am Updated: June 10, 2022, 2:05 pm
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson with the League One title. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Mitch Megginson spearheads a five-strong representation from Cove Rangers in the League One team of the year.

The Cove captain, who was last month named the League One player of the year, is joined up front by team-mate Rory McAllister.

The two scored 34 goals between them to help Cove to the third-tier title this season.

Midfielder Fraser Fyvie broke double-figures this season, with eight of those coming in League One. He scored the crucial goal against Airdrieonians in the last minute to secure a draw at the Excelsior Stadium.

Harry Milne was a revelation at left wing-back for the Aberdeen outfit, scoring six times and laying on seven assists for team-mates. His form earned a move to full-time football with Partick Thistle, who will face Cove in the Championship next season.

Goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie is the final name to make it into the team, with the experienced stopper recording 17 clean-sheets in 31 league games this season. He also chipped with a rare goal in the 1-0 win over Peterhead earlier this year.

Paul Hartley was named League One manager of the year after guiding Cove to the title, before leaving for English League Two side Hartlepool United.

