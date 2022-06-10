Cove Rangers: Five players make it into League One team of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mitch Megginson spearheads a five-strong representation from Cove Rangers in the League One team of the year.

The Cove captain, who was last month named the League One player of the year, is joined up front by team-mate Rory McAllister.

The two scored 34 goals between them to help Cove to the third-tier title this season.

Midfielder Fraser Fyvie broke double-figures this season, with eight of those coming in League One. He scored the crucial goal against Airdrieonians in the last minute to secure a draw at the Excelsior Stadium.

Harry Milne was a revelation at left wing-back for the Aberdeen outfit, scoring six times and laying on seven assists for team-mates. His form earned a move to full-time football with Partick Thistle, who will face Cove in the Championship next season.

Goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie is the final name to make it into the team, with the experienced stopper recording 17 clean-sheets in 31 league games this season. He also chipped with a rare goal in the 1-0 win over Peterhead earlier this year.

Paul Hartley was named League One manager of the year after guiding Cove to the title, before leaving for English League Two side Hartlepool United.