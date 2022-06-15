Cove Rangers appoint League Cup-winning boss Jim McIntyre as successor to Paul Hartley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have appointed former Ross County manager Jim McIntyre as their new boss.

McIntyre, 50, has signed a one-year rolling contract at the Balmoral Stadium to succeed Paul Hartley.

He has been out of work since leaving Dundee in 2019, on the back of their relegation to the Championship.

However, McIntyre was in charge for County’s most successful season in their history – when they won the League Cup and finished in the Premiership’s top six during the 2015-16 season.

McIntyre will be joined in the north-east by Jimmy Boyle, who was his assistant manager at Dens Park and was also a team-mate at Airdrieonians in the 1990s.

On his appointment, McIntyre told the Cove website: “This opportunity has come right out of the blue. It’s amazing how these things can happen when you least expect them.

“It’s a challenge I’m hugely excited about!

“Paul Hartley did a brilliant job and I know the club is probably ahead of where it expected to be. It’s up to me to build on the successes of the last few years, and I’m confident I can do that.

“I did my due diligence and got nothing but positive feedback about Cove Rangers and how the club is run.

“I’ve been told they’re guys who will offer the support and backing any manager needs. Relationships are so important in football – the chance to work with good people means a lot to me.

“The next few days are going to be pretty hectic as I get to know the players and assess what we need for the coming season, but I’m really looking forward to it, and can’t wait to get started!”

McIntyre started his managerial career as a player-boss at Dunfermline, where he won the old First Division in 2011.

Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse cited this achievement as part of why McIntyre stood out ahead of the League One champions’ first season in the Championship.

Giving an insight into the recruitment process – which he carried out with former boss and current director of football John Sheran – Moorhouse said: “It was Jim who ticked most boxes, and we’re thrilled he will be joining us on the journey.

“I sought advice from senior, respected figures within the game, including some who have worked with Jim in the past. Without exception, they gave him a glowing recommendation.

“He has experience of the league, has a strong track record, and after his lay-off, a real fire in his belly. Jim has maintained his links in Scottish football, has a brilliant network, and most importantly of all, showed us he really wanted the job.”

After leaving a year later, he had a brief spell coaching at Bristol City under Derek McInnes, before returning to full-time management with Queen of the South.

County brought him to Dingwall after sacking Derek Adams in 2014 and he helped keep them up that season, before their great campaign of success.

McIntyre and his assistant Billy Dodds were sacked by the Staggies in September 2017, and the club went on to be relegated.

He was out of football for a year before returning to the dugout with Dundee, but it was a season to forget for the Dark Blues, who were relegated back to the Championship.

Since leaving Dundee, McIntyre has started a personal-training business in his native Dunblane.