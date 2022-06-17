Cove to host Raith on Championship debut while Peterhead face Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove to host Raith on Championship debut while Peterhead face Airdrie

By Paul Third
June 17, 2022, 9:17 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 1:24 pm
Jim McIntyre has signed a one-year rolling deal at Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre.

Cove Rangers will make their Championship debut on July 30 when they welcome Raith Rovers to Balmoral Stadium.

The League 1 champions, who appointed Jim McIntyre as new manager on Wednesday, welcome Raith, who are also led by a new boss in Ian Murray, for their league opener.

Former Ross County boss McIntyre’s first away league game will be at Morton followed by a return to the Highlands to face Caley Thistle, who are also in Cove’s Premier Sports Cup group.

The festive fixture list sees Cove host Hamilton Accies on Christmas Eve before they make the trip to Inverness again to face Caley Jags on January 2, 2023.

The Cove Rangers fixtures for the 2022-23 Championship season.

New manager McIntyre said: “You just need to look at the list of games to see how challenging, how competitive this season is going to be.

“It’s only once you’ve been through the first round of matches that you’ve got a real handle on how things are likely to pan out and I’m really excited to get going.”

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson lifts the League One title
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson lifts the League One title.

Tough start for Peterhead in League 1

Peterhead start their League 1 season against last season’s runners-up Airdrie at Balmoor Stadium.

With four new clubs in the division the Blue Toon face some new challengers in the campaign.

They host Queen of the South on August 20 and will travel to the capital to face Edinburgh City, who changed their name to FC Edinburgh on Thursday, on September 10.

The Peterhead League 1 fixtures for the 2022-23 season.

The Blue Toon then host Kelty Hearts a week later before travelling to Dunfermline on October 1.

Jim McInally’s side have a Christmas Eve trip to FC Edinburgh before they welcome Montrose to Balmoor on January 2, 2023.

