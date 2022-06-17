Cove to host Raith on Championship debut while Peterhead face Airdrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers will make their Championship debut on July 30 when they welcome Raith Rovers to Balmoral Stadium.

The League 1 champions, who appointed Jim McIntyre as new manager on Wednesday, welcome Raith, who are also led by a new boss in Ian Murray, for their league opener.

Former Ross County boss McIntyre’s first away league game will be at Morton followed by a return to the Highlands to face Caley Thistle, who are also in Cove’s Premier Sports Cup group.

The festive fixture list sees Cove host Hamilton Accies on Christmas Eve before they make the trip to Inverness again to face Caley Jags on January 2, 2023.

New manager McIntyre said: “You just need to look at the list of games to see how challenging, how competitive this season is going to be.

“It’s only once you’ve been through the first round of matches that you’ve got a real handle on how things are likely to pan out and I’m really excited to get going.”

Tough start for Peterhead in League 1

Peterhead start their League 1 season against last season’s runners-up Airdrie at Balmoor Stadium.

With four new clubs in the division the Blue Toon face some new challengers in the campaign.

They host Queen of the South on August 20 and will travel to the capital to face Edinburgh City, who changed their name to FC Edinburgh on Thursday, on September 10.

The Blue Toon then host Kelty Hearts a week later before travelling to Dunfermline on October 1.

Jim McInally’s side have a Christmas Eve trip to FC Edinburgh before they welcome Montrose to Balmoor on January 2, 2023.