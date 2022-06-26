New manager Jim McIntyre taking the positives from Cove’s first friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

New manager Jim McIntyre taking the positives from Cove’s first friendly

By Callum Law
June 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre was encouraged by his first friendly in change.

The League One champions faced Dunfemline Athletic at the Balmoral Stadium in Stuart McKenzie’s testimonial and were defeated 2-0.

McIntyre had only had two training sessions with the Cove squad prior to the fixture and has not yet been able to make any signings.

But he was taking plenty of positives from the game against the Pars.

McIntyre said: “It was a great exercise for us because Dunfermline have been back two weeks.

“You could see that their fitness levels were higher than ours which I expected so we had to work extra hard.

“They had a squad where they could change 10 different players and that will stand us in good stead because we were using 13 outfield players.

“A lot of them got 90 minutes so that will do us the world of good.

“It’s important to see the players and different options in different formations.

Cove’s Rory McAllister, centre, wins a header against Dunfermline

“We asked two or three players to play out of position just because we don’t have the bodies and an injury to Shay Logan which meant we were limited.

“It was good to get the players on the pitch, you could see we were tiring in the last 25 minutes and we were making some sloppy mistakes.

“We had to deal with a lot of counter-attacks because our final bit wasn’t there, but I don’t expect it to be there in the first game.

“We’ve had two training sessions and I was delighted with the effort which was excellent.”

Credit to his profession

Although they have only spent a week working together McIntyre also paid tribute to testimonial man McKenzie.

The goalkeeper has spent 12 years with Cove and McIntyre added: “Stuart’s a credit to his profession, the club and his family. To stay at the club the length of time he has is great to see.

“He’s been on the journey with the club right through the leagues along with a couple of the other Highland League lads.

“Stuart deserves all the credit, it was his special day, him and his family and it was great the Cove supporters came out and gave him a rapturous applause.”

