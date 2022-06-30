Cove Rangers sign Irish striker Gerry McDonagh on one-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have made Irish striker Gerry McDonagh their first signing of the Jim McIntyre era at the Balmoral Stadium.

McDonagh, who spent last season with English National League side Halifax Town, joins Cove on a one-year deal.

The Dublin-born forward started his career at Nottingham Forest and came through the same youth system as Aston Villa defender Matty Cash and Scotland international Oli Burke.

While at the City Ground, he had loan spells at Wrexham, Cambridge and Tranmere Rovers.

He joined the under-23 squad at Barnsley in 2018 but left without making a senior appearance after making a loan move to Aldershot permanent.

Since 2020 McDonagh has been with Tamworth, Halifax and Kettering, with his deal with the Shaymen expiring earlier this month.

He scored one goal in 13 games for Halifax last season and added two in seven during his loan spell at Kettering.

McDonagh is the first signing made by new manager McIntyre, who took the reins at the newly-promoted Championship club in June.

He is keen to strengthen the Cove squad, with only three outfield players named on the bench for Stuart McKenzie’s testimonial against Dunfermline last weekend.

Cove have captain Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister as the other strikers on their books.