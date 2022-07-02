Cove Rangers cruise to pre-season win over Lowland League side Gala Fairydean

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers cruised to an 8-1 win over Gala Fairydean Rovers in their second pre-season friendly at the Balmoral Stadium.

Goals from Rory McAllister, Robbie Leitch, Leighton McIntosh, Iain Vigurs, Fraser Fyvie (two), Morgyn Neill and a Gregor Jordan own-goal gave new boss Jim McIntyre something to smile about it.

Gala, managed by ex-Cove player Martin Scott, found the net in the first-half through Zander Murray but the Lowland League side wilted in the second.

McAllister jabbed Cove into an early lead, finishing from close range after Mark Reynolds headed Jamie Masson’s corner into his path.

Mitch Megginson and McAllister came close to adding to the lead, while Murray and Mark Berry were denied by Scott Ross and Kyle Gourlay respectively.

Murray levelled the scores on the half-hour mark with a well-taken finish inside the box but Cove were ahead again five minutes later.

Centre-back Gregor Jordan gifted possession to Blair Yule and he lifted the ball into Leitch, who crashed a shot just underside the crossbar.

Gourlay came out quickly to make a smart stop before the break as Jazic Balde was put through on goal.

McIntosh was one of three half-time changes for the home side and got a third at the start of the second period. Leitch pulled the ball back across goal for him to slot home first-time.

Neill had a header cleared off the line by Calum Hall before Vigurs bagged the fourth from McIntosh’s pass.

Fyvie drilled home a fifth with 25 minutes to go and Neill headed a sixth from Vigurs’ corner.

A delightful move brought about the seventh, as Vigurs’ cross-field pass picked out Shay Logan and his cross to the back post was turned in by Fyvie.

Jordan then turned the ball into his own net with Megginson lurking to complete the rout.