Cove Rangers cruise to pre-season win over Lowland League side Gala Fairydean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers cruise to pre-season win over Lowland League side Gala Fairydean

By Jamie Durent
July 2, 2022, 2:50 pm
Cove Rangers players congratulate goalscorer Rory McAllister. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Cove Rangers players congratulate goalscorer Rory McAllister. Pictures by Scott Baxter

Cove Rangers cruised to an 8-1 win over Gala Fairydean Rovers in their second pre-season friendly at the Balmoral Stadium.

Goals from Rory McAllister, Robbie Leitch, Leighton McIntosh, Iain Vigurs, Fraser Fyvie (two), Morgyn Neill and a Gregor Jordan own-goal gave new boss Jim McIntyre something to smile about it.

Gala, managed by ex-Cove player Martin Scott, found the net in the first-half through Zander Murray but the Lowland League side wilted in the second.

McAllister jabbed Cove into an early lead, finishing from close range after Mark Reynolds headed Jamie Masson’s corner into his path.

Mitch Megginson and McAllister came close to adding to the lead, while Murray and Mark Berry were denied by Scott Ross and Kyle Gourlay respectively.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson

Murray levelled the scores on the half-hour mark with a well-taken finish inside the box but Cove were ahead again five minutes later.

Centre-back Gregor Jordan gifted possession to Blair Yule and he lifted the ball into Leitch, who crashed a shot just underside the crossbar.

Gourlay came out quickly to make a smart stop before the break as Jazic Balde was put through on goal.

McIntosh was one of three half-time changes for the home side and got a third at the start of the second period. Leitch pulled the ball back across goal for him to slot home first-time.

Neill had a header cleared off the line by Calum Hall before Vigurs bagged the fourth from McIntosh’s pass.

Robbie Leitch
Robbie Leitch

Fyvie drilled home a fifth with 25 minutes to go and Neill headed a sixth from Vigurs’ corner.

A delightful move brought about the seventh, as Vigurs’ cross-field pass picked out Shay Logan and his cross to the back post was turned in by Fyvie.

Jordan then turned the ball into his own net with Megginson lurking to complete the rout.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]